Would Arsenal fans swap Bukayo Saka for Jack Grealish?

Would you replace Jack Grealish with Bukayo Saka? by Darren

That is a question you should think about carefully, as a report by Give Me Sport suggests that a deal could happen soon. Bukayo Saka has long been a target for Manchester City. Back on December 15th, 2022, 90Min wrote in a piece linking Saka to a move to Manchester City, “City have held an interest in Saka for a long time and are taking an active interest in his contract talks with Arsenal, which have been dragging on for well over 12 months.”

Manchester City is probably aware that convincing Arsenal to sell Saka to them will be difficult; their only hope is to sign him when his current contract expires. But there is a feeling that Saka will eventually sign a new contract. Who doubts he will extend his Arsenal contract?

If Saka extends his contract with Arsenal, as expected, City will have to spend big to get him. The Guardiola-led team does not want to do that, so they are considering submitting a future swap deal in which Saka and Jack Grealish will switch clubs.

“Rafael Leao is a player they like, but so too is Bukayo Saka. Neither are attainable in this moment but that may change later in the year, depending on contract talks,”

Give Me Sport who have brought to light this potential swap deal writes. “One idea being mooted is that Grealish could even end up going in the opposite direction to either of those players.” So as a Gunner, would you consider having Grealish for Saka?

What is Arteta’s Arsenal project without Bukayo Saka?

