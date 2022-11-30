Would Arsenal fans swap Gabriel Martinelli for Kylian Mbappe?

There will be lots of weird and wonderful Arsenal transfer rumours popping up in the next month, as the big build up to the January transfer window takes shape, so I thought I’d start with this one that caught my eye this morning.

The ever-fruitful CalcioMercato issued a (very short) report siimply saying that PSG are interested in our young Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli, which is not notable in itself, but this was then taken up by Football.London, who expanded it into a long wildish hypothesis. Here is an excerpt from that article….

“Mbappe recently signed a new deal with the Parisians but there still seems to be some unrest regarding his state of mind at PSG and with his current employers eyeing up a possible deal for Martinelli, Edu could mark his new role with the transfer deal of the decade by bringing Mbappe to north London as Arteta continues to build an exciting, young and hungry squad.”

I presume from that that they are suggesting that Arsenal could take PSG’s reported interest, and possibly suggest a swap deal with PSG that could see the French superstar Kylian Mbappe move to London in his place.

Now I am not suggesting that this is likely to happen, in any shape or form, but just as a matter of debate I thought it might be interesting to ask Arsenal fans if they would like a swap deal like that to happen next summer if Martinelli doesn’t sign his contract extension?

