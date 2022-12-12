Would Arsenal fans take Wilfried Zaha on a free next summer?

If there is one Arsenal transfer rumour that has run and run for many years is the long-standing possibility of Wilfried Zaha crossing London to join up with the Gunners. The talented winger has always said that he is an Arsenal fan and has always pushed for a move to the Gunners, but Crystal Palace have always demanded extornionate transfar fees to stop him leaving.

But at last he has now come to the end of his long term contract at Selhurst Park, and he is now a free agent next summer and can choose who he plays for next without the hindrance of his employers trying to cash in.

Yes, he is now 30 years old, but could this be the time for him to fulfill his dream of playing for his favourite team? AS the transfer expert Graeme Bailey revealed when asked about Zaha’s future. “Wilfried Zaha can sign for another club within the next month, that is the reality facing Crystal Palace,” Bailey told TEAMtalk.

“Contract talks have taken place but a new deal for the 30-year-old does not look likely at this stage.

“Zaha still has a dream of playing in the Champions League in his career, but that only happens with a move.

“At this point the chances of staying in England look unlikely. Both Arsenal and Chelsea have shown a real interest in the past 12 months but he is not currently seen as a top priority.”

Well, to be honest, I would not object to a 30 year-old Zaha joining Arsenal, especially if we continue to stay near the top of the table, as he is still brilliant at carrying Crystal Palace and scoring goals on a regular basis, and I think we should bring him to the Emirates.

What do you think?

Darren N

