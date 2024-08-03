Would Arsenal fans trust Ethan Nwaneri to be the backup to Odegaard and Saka?

Aside from the LCM issue, there was one other issue with Arsenal last season: over-reliance on certain players, such as Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard. But could Ethan Nwaneri be the solution to reducing the duo’s reliance?

Many anticipate that Nwaneri, one of the Hale End talents, will have a strong season in 2024–25 and that his time has come to join the first squad. He was one of the first names on Arsenal’s pre-season tour list and went on to impress against Premier League opponents in the United States.

Arteta tried him out at LCM, and the 17-year-old performed admirably. He accepted a great deal of responsibility as a creator while also possessing the toughness and physicality required at LCM.

One could want him to stay at LCM, but with Mikel Merino on the way and Declan Rice’s ability to play there, LCM next season will be in excellent hands.

However, the Odegaard and Saka backup roles may be available, and I believe Nwaneri is equally as capable as Saka. He has played as an 8, a 10, a right winger, a left winger, a centre forward, and a second striker for Arsenal Youth.

Playing in several roles has given him the intelligence to grasp so many roles and helped him improve. As he integrates into the first team, Nwaneri could eagerly assume the backup roles at right wing and RCM.

Saka and Odegaard have played too many games over the last few seasons; they cannot continue to do so. So maybe Nwaneri could fill in for them. Though he’s played practically every position in attack while in the development stage, his primary function has been as a 10 or an RCM, implying that if given the Odegaard role, he would just continue to play the same role he has played.

Like Odegaard, he can drift through half spaces, creating or scoring goals, or drop deep to gather the ball and help the side take control of the game. If Arsenal doesn’t sign a new super-taleented right winger, Nwaneri could serve as an ideal backup for not only Odegaard but also Saka.

There has been much discussion on JA about Arteta not promoting our prospects for the last few days, so maybe this is the perfect opportunity?



