Would Arsenal fans want the Arteta v Guardiola rivalry to continue beyond this season?

There is a belief among Arsenal fans that this must be the year they beat Manchester City to the Premier League title. Their motivation may stem from the fact that the Cityzens have denied the Gunners league glory for the past two seasons, but there’s also another significant factor at play.

Gooners may be eager for the club to outsmart City this season, motivated by their desire to defeat them during Pep Guardiola’s tenure. Guardiola’s contract at the Etihad stadium expires in June of next year, and it remains uncertain whether he can secure a contract extension beyond that date.

Most Arsenal fans would agree that Mikel Arteta overcoming his master Guardiola to win the Premier League title would be special; it might be like him passing the ball, or it could be the beginning and end of an era. As we fantasise about how Arteta could ensure that Guardiola’s time in the Premier League ends with disappointment, an interesting update has emerged. There is a chance Guardiola will stay and allow the Guardiola v Arteta rivalry to continue.

According to TBR, Manchester City decision makers could offer the Spanish tactical genius a rolling deal to entice him to stay. Apparently, the agreement would continue year after year with no expiry date, giving Guardiola the opportunity to depart the Etihad whenever he wishes.

Well, that would be a tempting offer, but as a Gooner, are you for his taking it and us enjoying his rivalry with Arteta, or should he simply go and we see who comes up to challenge Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta for Premier League dominance in the future?

Sam P

