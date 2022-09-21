Would Arsenal fans welcome a takeover bid by Roman Abramovich? (Opinion)

There is some clickbait around Roman Abramovich’s previous enquiry into taking over at Arsenal, but would that be welcomed now?

The Kroenke family has come under scrutiny previously, but the club really looks to be on the up at present.

The owners and Mikel Arteta really look to be building something special at present, but how far we can go still remains to be seen.

Roman Abramovich would bring a vast level of investment, and a proven knowledge in how to build the club into a winning one.

Should he bring Marina Granovskaia with him, I would be massively overexcited,

The question is, would fans give up the upward trajectory for what the Blues had?

I know the current stipulations wouldn’t allow a Russian investor, nor would he likely want to go up against Chelsea so soon after selling up, but that isnt the question.

I don’t think I could be against Abramovich coming in, but I’d much prefer to continue in the direction we are headed.

Arteta and the current owners have done astounding work in recent seasons, and I definitely don’t want to give up on that before it has run the course.

Would you be happy to replace the Kroenke family with Roman Abramovich and his advisors?

Patrick