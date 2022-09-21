Would Arsenal fans welcome a takeover bid by Roman Abramovich? (Opinion)

There is some clickbait around Roman Abramovich’s previous enquiry into taking over at Arsenal, but would that be welcomed now?
The Kroenke family has come under scrutiny previously, but the club really looks to be on the up at present.
The owners and Mikel Arteta really look to be building something special at present, but how far we can go still remains to be seen.
Roman Abramovich would bring a vast level of investment, and a proven knowledge in how to build the club into a winning one.
Should he bring Marina Granovskaia with him, I would be massively overexcited,
The question is, would fans give up the upward trajectory for what the Blues had?
I know the current stipulations wouldn’t allow a Russian investor, nor would he likely want to go up against Chelsea so soon after selling up, but that isnt the question.
I don’t think I could be against Abramovich coming in, but I’d much prefer to continue in the direction we are headed.
Arteta and the current owners have done astounding work in recent seasons, and I definitely don’t want to give up on that before it has run the course.
Would you be happy to replace the Kroenke family with Roman Abramovich and his advisors?
Patrick
I would have taken him over the Kroenkes in a heart beat
No.
I love it at arsenal, who wouldn’t want as a fan arsenal picking up the champions league trophy, the prem year in year out.
But I hated Chelsea as a club buying there way to success. To he’ll.with it. If they can do it so can we. So I’m a yes
Even before the Russian invasion, I never wanted any oligarch at Arsenal
it was a rehashed comment from 2003. stop joining in the claptrap
You must be bored to come out with a pointless question like that, it will never happened, you would have been better off asking would we be happy to buy our success like Chelsea, rip up the FFP rules and get away with it, have some of the most despised racist fans in England, have a change of management nearly every season. Buy trophies instead of earning them
I don’t know about taking over but one thing for sure is you can’t deny he made Chelsea the most successful club in England in the last 12 years.
4 Europeans titles and some leagues trophies along with cups.
You also can’t question is love and passion for the team he represent.
Present at most games if not all and as reported he donated billions worth of money to the club charity campaign. That extremely huge for any club owners to do.
He’s also a serial winner. however ,you might wants to question is source of wealth.
But as an Arsenal fan, we are known for class, and I would want it to remain so.
Just like klopp wouldn’t take up a manager role at there nor city.
Daft question. Abramovic wouldn’t be allowed to take over a pub team now, you may as well ask if people would be happy with Jack the Ripper buying the club.
And in the past it would be a loud “No!”. C’mon guys, show some moral compass? Some things are more important than football.
I suspect a lot of people don’t really know what an oligarch is and how the crop of them in the former USSR states actually got their money. But at least, right now, people can easily see what it costs in Ukrainian blood.
And anyway… buying success… what’s the point? It’s like cheating: you never feel like you really won.
For me, *real* football stopped some time around 2005.