Would Arsenal fans welcome back unwanted Ramsey from Juventus?

Aaron Ramsey quit Arsenal to join Juventus on a free transfer only 12 months ago, but is claimed to be out of new manager Andrea Pirlo’s plans for the new season.

The Welshman was frozen out at the Emirates in his final season after revealing that he had no intention to extend his stay beyond his contract, only for Emery to be forced into reconsidering his position amidst a number of injuries.

Ramsey then proved his worth to the team, and despite the contract situation, Emery had no option but to do what was best for the team and continue to include him in his starting line-up, which made saying goodbye all the worst.

Arsenal have since struggled for consistency in the middle throughout the current season, despite the arrival of Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid, and you would think that a return of Ramsey would be a huge boost to our options.

The issue may come from the fans however, after the 29 year-old decided to run down his contract and leave for Juve, while another big issue could well be the monster contract that the Italian side agreed to sign him.

Ramsey is believed to be on a whopping £250,000 per week according to the Mirror, which may also hamper his options of finding a new club, although if he prioritises playing football then he may well be willing to take a reduction in salary for the right club.

I’m personally not one to hold grudges, and completely understand why Rambo decided to quit the club, with former manager Arsene Wenger no longer in charge, and the club having refused to make any major decisions which would intimate that we were looking to seriously challenge our rivals for the Premier League title.

This summer however, we have a new and exciting manager in Mikel Arteta, look to be convincing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to sign a new contract, which is believed to be based on the ambition being shown at present, and a similar showing for Ramsey could well convince him to rejoin our new regime.

It remains to be seen whether Juve weould try to claim a transfer fee, or whether they would simply be happy to have his huge wages from their budget, but I can tell you now, if Arsenal brought Ramsey back, our team would benefit hugely, but am I amongst a limited amount of fans who would welcome him back with open arms?

