Would Arsenal fans welcome back unwanted Ramsey from Juventus?

Aaron Ramsey quit Arsenal to join Juventus on a free transfer only 12 months ago, but is claimed to be out of new manager Andrea Pirlo’s plans for the new season.
The Welshman was frozen out at the Emirates in his final season after revealing that he had no intention to extend his stay beyond his contract, only for Emery to be forced into reconsidering his position amidst a number of injuries.
Ramsey then proved his worth to the team, and despite the contract situation, Emery had no option but to do what was best for the team and continue to include him in his starting line-up, which made saying goodbye all the worst.
Arsenal have since struggled for consistency in the middle throughout the current season, despite the arrival of Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid, and you would think that a return of Ramsey would be a huge boost to our options.
The issue may come from the fans however, after the 29 year-old decided to run down his contract and leave for Juve, while another big issue could well be the monster contract that the Italian side agreed to sign him.
Ramsey is believed to be on a whopping £250,000 per week according to the Mirror, which may also hamper his options of finding a new club, although if he prioritises playing football then he may well be willing to take a reduction in salary for the right club.
I’m personally not one to hold grudges, and completely understand why Rambo decided to quit the club, with former manager Arsene Wenger no longer in charge, and the club having refused to make any major decisions which would intimate that we were looking to seriously challenge our rivals for the Premier League title.
This summer however, we have a new and exciting manager in Mikel Arteta, look to be convincing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to sign a new contract, which is believed to be based on the ambition being shown at present, and a similar showing for Ramsey could well convince him to rejoin our new regime.
It remains to be seen whether Juve weould try to claim a transfer fee, or whether they would simply be happy to have his huge wages from their budget, but I can tell you now, if Arsenal brought Ramsey back, our team would benefit hugely, but am I amongst a limited amount of fans who would welcome him back with open arms?
Patrick
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
Lovely bloke, no problem with him and added something different, but seemed to have a lot of injuries and goals / game ratio wasn’t that exceptional. So yes, but certainly not on those wages so I think highly unlikely he’d come back
Sure if he accepts a wage of say 110 k tops! No? Ok, thanks but no thanks then!
That is a “No thank you sir” from me. He didn’t exactly set the serie a alight did he? If he was as good as we think, he would be unplayable, don’t you think. He’s an Arsenal man through and through and I was sad to see him leave but he’s a squad player at the very best. In about 10 years playing for arsenal, he has never been consistent. When he plays poor, he’s super poor and when he plays well, he can be magical but those games in which he plays well are too few to count. I’ll remember him for his FA Cup goals, that one season he was really good and scored alot plus his work rate but aside that he has never been really spectacular not to talk of how very injury prone he is. I just blame the board for not selling him sooner to fetch more money. But going back to buy him now would be one of the dumbest things the Arsenal board would ever do. Good luck to Rambo in Italy or wherever he ends up next, not just Arsenal
Too injury prone and will have more problems as he age- no from me
Way too expensive for what you get. I think everyone remembers the form before the awful injury and is just waiting for that to return. After this much time it won’t – he had some good game for us after injury, but a lot of mediocre ones as well.
Like other posters I was sad to see him go, but if I am being honest, I was really frustrated with him a lot.
Patrick on what basis, do you make the claim that Ramsey “was frozen out by Emery”?
The dragged out contract negotiations began while Arsene Wenger was manager, well before Unai Emery arrived at Arsenal. Aaron Ramsey ran down his contract to gain a free transfer, a big sign on fee and reportedly £400k a week at Juventus. Due to the quality of the Juventus midfield and his poor injury record, Ramsey played only 35 games in all competitions, starting only 13, scoring 4 goals with 1 assist.
Aaron Ramsey made his bed, the ship has sailed and Arsenal should move on.
“Aaron Ramsey made his bed, the ship has sailed and Arsenal should move on.”
Well said I completely concur with you on that.
RUBBISH RAMSEY.