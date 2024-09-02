Would Arsenal have beaten Brighton with a killer centre-forward?

Arsenal’s game against Brighton did not go as planned, but they were fortunate not to lose. The North Londoners led 1-0 at halftime thanks to a Kai Havertz goal in the 38th minute, which he scored with a fantastic lob over the Brighton custodian.

I bet the boys in red and white were keen to add a second and even a third in the second half, but things didn’t go as planned. Four minutes into the second half, Declan Rice received his second yellow card, reducing Arsenal to ten. If any team had fewer players, it would always be at a disadvantage against a talented team like Brighton.

Well, the Seagulls did get their equaliser, but Arsenal, who also tried to fight for a win, remained compact and denied them a chance to win the game. Many people have discussed how Arsenal could have approached the game differently after losing a man early in the second half.

There is an argument that if Arteta had Gabriel Jesus on the bench (if he wasn’t injured) or had purchased a striker to replace Nketiah, Arsenal would have had a chance to win. It is disappointing that no backup striker was available on the bench.

With Rice out, Arteta could have deployed Havertz in midfield. With the German in midfield, the missing striker option may have led the attack in a 4-4-1 formation. While we applaud Sterling’s arrival, we should have signed a striker as soon as Jesus sustained an injury and Nketiah’s departure received approval.

With a killer no. 9, tell me how Arsenal wouldn’t have won that game 2-1.

Darren N

