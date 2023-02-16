Would Arsenal have beaten Man City if we had Jesus leading the attack?

Gabriel Jesus must return quickly to help Arsenal’s attack regain its ruthlessness. After learning that Jesus would be out injured for some time, Arsenal fans everywhere declared how much Arsenal would miss Jesus. When Arsenal has struggled to score enough goals in their last three league games, the claims have never been more accurate.

The main reason that Arsenal will miss Gabriel Jesus is the Brazilian’s fluid positioning in attack. Jesus can play anywhere in the front four attacking positions, which allows him to create space for other attackers to score goals.

Jesus likes to drift out to the left-hand side the most, using his pace to take on defenders and produce deadly passes into central attacking positions. At the moment, Arsenal haven’t got a player of Jesus’ quality that can drift fluidly in and out of attacking positions yet be as clinical as Jesus has.

Arsenal’s match against Manchester City was a difficult one, and there were some notable errors that led to their defeat. Arsenal had numerous chances to take the lead, but failed to capitalise on the opportunities presented to them. Eddie Nketiah had two clear chances to score. Both were directed at his head, but he was unable to convert them into goals, instead heading them wide.

Gabriel Jesus could not have passed up such opportunities. They were Arsenal’s only chances to defeat Manchester City.

Furthermore, Eddie Nketiah did not pose a threat to Manchester City, even though he won the penalty, allowing them to dominate the game in defense. Arsenal requires a striker who is known to pose a threat to opponents, such as Gabriel Jesus.

If Mikel Arteta needs good results, he should hope Gabriel Jesus returns soon.

Do you think we would have beaten City if Jesus was leading our attack?

Daniel O

