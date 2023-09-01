Would Arsenal have scored more this season without our new signings?

The ex-West Ham forward Leroy Rosenior claims that Arsenal’s new signings, who have forced Arteta to tweak his system to accommodate them, have held back Eddie Nketiah.

On Premier League productions Podcast, he questioned the summer signings’ impact on the Arsenal attack following a tactical tweak upon their arrival

Rosenior claimed, “There’s an element of experimentation at Arsenal at the moment that I don’t get. Someone just mentioned Eddie Nketiah. I thought this year, after the season he had last year, he’d push forward, but I think the signings have held him back. Havertz has gone in, Rice has gone into midfield, and Partey is playing in this hybrid role, and Havertz is playing behind Trossard. They’re great signings, good players, but it’s caused Arteta more problems that he hasn’t solved yet.”

Nketiah has done the job up front but certainly hasn’t been ineffective. It is hard to link his wasting of chances to the new signings. However, we can agree that Arsenal ought to be more clinical in front of goal than they are.

Declan Rice has been brilliant at central midfield; however, Kai Havertz has struggled to impress in the attacking midfielder role, which begs the question: if the German international was an instant hit at the Emirates, would Arsenal forwards like Nketiah have had a better start to the season? I think they would, and that was clear in Arsenal’s last game.

Fabio Vieira, in Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Fulham, replaced the ex-blue and went on to cause havoc for Fulham; he not only won the penalty that Saka scored, but he also set up Nketiah for his second goal of the season.

Surely anyone playing as Arsenal’s striker would thrive with a better No. 8 playing alongside Odegaard.

Darren N

