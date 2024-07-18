Would Arsenal really allow Ramsdale to go out on loan next season?

Aaron Ramsdale was an unrivalled Arsenal first-choice shot-stopper at such a time last summer, but after just a few Premier League rounds into last season he suddenly wasn’t.

David Raya, who arrived on a £3 million loan deal last summer (and recently had his £27 million permanent deal confirmed), beat the Englishman to a spot in Arteta’s starting lineup. Ramsdale was instantly demoted from starter to bench warmer, and those who rated him believed it was an unpleasant scenario in which he found himself, with many expecting him to leave this summer.

According to reports, Ramsdale has requested to leave the club as he can’t continue deputising Raya. Nonetheless, securing his Emirates exit has not been as simple as stating his desire to leave. Arsenal wants about £40 million to let him go. This asking price has deterred his suitors, including Newcastle and Chelsea. Interestingly, it appears that Ramsdale is more likely to stay than leave.

According to HITC, Arsenal aims to change that. Apparently, the Gunners are hoping to pique interest in the Englishman’s services by opening up the possibility of loaning him out for next season.

This move could aid the Gunners’ desire to part ways with Aaron Ramsdale. He may not only have the opportunity to demonstrate his talent, but he may also increase his possible asking price. next summer.

