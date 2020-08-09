Would Arsenal really sell Lacazette for just 30 million?

There has been an ongoing rumour for some time now that Arsenal are set to allow either Aubameyang and Lacazette to leave this summer, and with the expected arrival of Willian from Chelsea it looks even more likely.

Lacazette has been linked with a move to La Liga with Atletico Madrid many times, and today’s Star is now saying that the Gunners have agreed to let the Frenchman move to Spain once the Aubameyang extension is confirmed. They report: Alexandre Lacazette will be on his way to Atletico Madrid – as soon as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signs a new Arsenal deal.

The Gunners believe they are close to persuading skipper Aubameyang to extend his stay at the Emirates – leaving strike partner Lacazette on course for a £30m switch to Spain.

I must admit that I wouldn’t be surprised if Lacazette moves on, he has always seemed like a Plan B under all three managers this season, and even under Arsene Wenger beforehand, but is he really only worth 30million GBP? It wasn’t very long ago that Arteta made it clear that he wanted the striker to stay. “Why would I want to lose a player like him? I’m really happy with him,” Arteta said on Arsenal.com.

“I really like Alex, I said that even before I joined here that he is the type of striker that I really like.

“I think he had periods where he was very unlucky because he was having the chances and not converting them which he is not used to.

“But the way he can link play, he’s a massive competitor he hates to lose. He goes for every ball, you see in every challenge how he’s ready to go.

“He works really hard and he’s a very intelligent player, I am really happy with him.”

So, could Arteta have changed his mind because he needs to raise funds for his own targets? And is Lacazette only worth the same as Maitland-Niles?