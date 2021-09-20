Would Arsenal really take 50m Euro for Bukayo Saka?

There are some very strange rumours that Arsenal would seriously be thinking of cashing in on Bukayo Saka, perhaps to help to pay for some of the 150m purchases they made this summer?

In fact the Express their headline reads…. Arsenal slap bargain price tag on Bukayo Saka as Juventus and Atletico Madrid circle

And then they go on to say something quite unbelievable! They claimed: But according to reports, despite him being one of England’s best young players, Saka assuringly isn’t that valued by the Arsenal board at all.

Despite being one of their best players and having three years left on his contract, Calciomercato have reported that Arsenal would require a fee of just £43million (€50m) for the London-born winger.

Now that must be the most ridiculous statement since the end of the transfer window.

Our 20 year old starlet (along with Smith-Rowe) helped to drag Arsenal out of the doldrums last season, and then his meteoric rise continued into his performances at the Euros, where the whole world was made aware of his incredible talent.

Certainly, he has not made the best of starts this season after his summer xertions, but as Mikel Arteta said after our win over Burnley on Saturday: “Well, he hasn’t had a lot of preparation physically. I think there are still things to improve there, but he is trying hard. He is another one who struggled in the final minutes. But it’s great that he’s able to suffer and somehow come through that and manage these difficulties and adversities during games where it is not really going for him. That is part of football. He had parts where he was brilliant and then he struggled and then he was brilliant again. That is better than being brilliant and then to struggle, struggle and struggle. So it’s part of his development and I’m really happy with him.”

Young Saka has been with the Gunners through all the years of his development and I am sure he loves the club as much as we love him.

The idea we would sell him at all is quite laughable, never mind for a price of just 50m Euros!