Would Arsenal really take 50m Euro for Bukayo Saka?

There are some very strange rumours that Arsenal would seriously be thinking of cashing in on Bukayo Saka, perhaps to help to pay for some of the 150m purchases they made this summer?
In fact the Express their headline reads…. Arsenal slap bargain price tag on Bukayo Saka as Juventus and Atletico Madrid circle
And then they go on to say something quite unbelievable! They claimed: But according to reports, despite him being one of England’s best young players, Saka assuringly isn’t that valued by the Arsenal board at all.
Despite being one of their best players and having three years left on his contract, Calciomercato have reported that Arsenal would require a fee of just £43million (€50m) for the London-born winger.
Now that must be the most ridiculous statement since the end of the transfer window.
Our 20 year old starlet (along with Smith-Rowe) helped to drag Arsenal out of the doldrums last season, and then his meteoric rise continued into his performances at the Euros, where the whole world was made aware of his incredible talent.
Certainly, he has not made the best of starts this season after his summer xertions, but as Mikel Arteta said after our win over Burnley on Saturday: “Well, he hasn’t had a lot of preparation physically. I think there are still things to improve there, but he is trying hard. He is another one who struggled in the final minutes. But it’s great that he’s able to suffer and somehow come through that and manage these difficulties and adversities during games where it is not really going for him. That is part of football. He had parts where he was brilliant and then he struggled and then he was brilliant again. That is better than being brilliant and then to struggle, struggle and struggle. So it’s part of his development and I’m really happy with him.”
Young Saka has been with the Gunners through all the years of his development and I am sure he loves the club as much as we love him.
The idea we would sell him at all is quite laughable, never mind for a price of just 50m Euros!
14 CommentsAdd a Comment
Sake a fantastic but he is overhyped by our fans, much like ESR.
All players are way overpriced but if Sancho was 85mil then Saka should be at least 100mil
Clickbait bullshit at it’s worst.
As if that would ever happen, ffs!!!!
Excuse me but JustArsenal are only reporting what was posted elsewhere, and in fact I agree with you.
But it is not our “clickbait” it is CalcioMercato’s!
@PJ-SA
Sancho has proven he is worth his price. Saka has yet to prove anything…IJS
So how do you want him to prove his worth? Isn’t he better than Sancho in the national team? Has Sancho won anything? Saka has an FA cup and community shield to show. Sancho has always played in a better system. Saka on the other hand played under the confusion of Emery and now under Arteta’s non-working attacking system and he’s always come out well. So how do you want him to prove his worth?
@dgr8xt
The price tag difference says it all. Next time try and view the overall situation, instead gettin all up in your feelings…
Price tag days it all”? Really? Rashford is significantly more highly valued than Saka. But be honest. Is Rashford as good or as consistent as Saka? Price doesn’t always tell the whole story. If it did, then Donyell Malen would have been bought for four times what Dortmund paid for him
We didn’t buy saka, we raised him so I don’t understand the comparison with Sancho who by the way, hasn’t really hit the league with the hype he was made up to be .
Saka has been consistent for us for two straight seasons he has nothing to prove to arsenal . we only require him to get better as he matures.
don’t sell him!!!
no way this can even be considered by the club
another rumour with no fact behind it.
£43m? Iwobi £35m hmmmm
I know JA are reporting everything Arsenal, as is their stated mission on the website.
No problem their then, but I do worry that these unfounded rumours (never a name mentioned…. just “our sources” or “contacts within the club”) will affect such a young talent.
He is Arsenal through and through and has stated this numerous times – as have the club regarding his long term future.
Seems to me, the media are short of a sensational headline – what better than to have a go at The Arsenal?
No problem there then.
Rumour!!!