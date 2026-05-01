Would Arsenal regret selling Martin Odegaard?

Arsenal have been linked with a potential sale of Martin Odegaard at the end of this season, largely due to concerns over his recent injury struggles, which have limited his availability. Despite these reports, the midfielder remains a central figure within the squad and continues to be highly valued at the club.

Odegaard is not only one of Arsenal’s most influential players but also serves as team captain, underlining his importance both on and off the pitch. Mikel Arteta has consistently shown confidence in the Norwegian, and there is little indication that the manager’s stance has changed despite the recent setbacks.

Odegaard’s importance to Arsenal

Although injuries have forced him to miss several matches in recent weeks, Odegaard is still regarded as one of the key components of Arsenal’s system. His ability to control the tempo of matches, link play, and create opportunities makes him indispensable when fit.

Arteta remains eager to continue working with the midfielder and is expected to rely on him whenever he is available for selection. As things stand, Arsenal are keen to retain him rather than consider any offers that may arise.

Limpar warns against potential sale

While the club have yet to open discussions over a new contract, there is a strong expectation among supporters that Odegaard will remain at Arsenal for the foreseeable future. Former player Anders Limpar has also questioned the logic behind any suggestion of a sale.

Speaking via the Metro, he said, “It would be dangerous for Arsenal to sell Martin Odegaard. The other players rely on him so much. The way he shows for the ball and dictates games, who is he taking the pressure off? Declan Rice and that lets Declan Rice do his stuff. He takes the pressure off Martin Zubimendi too.”

His comments emphasise Odegaard’s influence within the team, particularly in how he supports other midfielders by easing pressure and enabling them to perform more effectively.