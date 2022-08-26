Would Arsenal’s B team walk our Europa League group? (Opinion)

With Arsenal getting to know their Europa League group stage opponents, it’s worth casting the light on the backup team at the disposal of Mikel Arteta.

Many Gunners fans would agree that their club has strengthened for the 2022/23 campaign which lies ahead of us.

Arsenal have a good chance of finishing in the top four while they are also being considered as one of the favourites for the Europa League title.

It’s so obvious to see what Arsenal are doing. The squad depth we have acquired this window isn’t “backups” they are players that will compete and raise levels. We aren’t building a quality starting 11, we are building a quality SQUAD. Exactly the same as Man City. — JesusBall (@SakaNelliFc) August 22, 2022

However, Arteta would have to chop and change the squad, if he wants his team to fight on maximum fronts this season.

Here’s a look at how ‘Arsenal B’ team might look like this season:

Turner

Cedric Holding White Tierney

Lokonga Elneny

Marquinhos Vieira Smith Rowe

Nketiah

If you ask me, this squad looks capable of getting a top spot in the group stage which have the likes of PSV Eindhoven and Norway and Swiss champions Bodo/Glimt and FC Zurich.

If things are not going Arsenal’s way, Arteta can always make up to five changes, which can alter the course of the game almost immediately.

Arteta adding Pedro Neto and Youri Tielemans to this Arsenal squad. pic.twitter.com/s0ahArIO1O — JesusBall (@SakaNelliFc) August 23, 2022

This Arsenal squad is already a pretty robust team, and if you replace Marquinhos with Pedro Neto and Elneny with Youri Tielemans, you can only get more excited.

This year, we finally have huge numbers that can make the impact from the bench. And the squad depth will only increase with the addition of Neto and Tielemans.

With less than six days left for the transfer window to shut down, the Gunners’ hierarchy should definitely try to bring in few more additions.

Everybody knows why those additions should be made.

Yash Bisht