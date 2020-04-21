Would Aubameyang exit show weakness at Arsenal?

Charlie Nicholas has claimed that he doesn’t think that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wants to leave, and that the saga only highlights Arsenal’s weak contract negotiating skills.

The Gabon international is set to enter into the final 12 months of his current deal in June, and is being linked with the exit door.

Aubameyang is most strongly being linked with a move to Manchester United, although Man City, Barcelona and Real Madrid have all been mentioned with an interest also.

Former Arsenal and Celtic forward Nicholas has claimed that he doesn’t think the striker wants to leave, but despite positive signs the failings at the club are showing.

“I do not think Aubameyang is seeking to leave,” Nicholas explained.

“He was only a star at Borussia Dortmund. If he is thinking about leaving, are Manchester United going to give you more opportunities as it stands? I do not think so.

“Would he get into Liverpool’s side? No. Manchester City could be an option so that he could replace Sergio Aguero, but the only alternatives are two giants of Spain, but I do not think he is that type.

“If it was City or the two giants, I would accept it, but the rest I cannot be convinced that he would be guaranteed game time.

“The signs are still promising, but the weakness of Arsenal to deliver contracts is what terrifies me more than anything. My gut feeling is that he will be sold to allow the restructure of Mikel Arteta’s team.”

Can Arsenal still nail down a deal for the striker? Does Aubameyang’s future depend on summer offers from Spain? Was former negotiator Dick Law not the problem behind previous contract failings?

Patrick