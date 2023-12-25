Would Douglas Luiz make Arsenal’s midfield unbeatable?

Though the midfield has improved game by game, Arsenal could benefit from a midfield signing during the winter transfer window.

Declan Rice has been outstanding since his arrival, demonstrating that he is a Gunner for all seasons. Kai Havertz is also gradually establishing himself in Arsenal’s midfield alongside the dependable Martin Odegaard.

Even yet, with Partey’s injuries making him unreliable, one could argue Arsenal don’t have another top-tier midfield optio — no insult to Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, and Emile Smith Rowe.

Arsenal requires another world-class midfielder to complement their first three (Odegaard, Havertz, and Rice).

Douglas Luiz is without a doubt this midfielder. Many will agree that the Aston Villa player has the potential to make Arsenal’s midfield unrivaled not only in the Premier League but also throughout Europe.

Recruiting Luiz is both simple and difficult. It is simple in the sense that, according to Football Insider, the Brazilian is interested in a move to a big club like Arsenal; he wants to take the next step. The difficult thing is that Arsenal may find it difficult to complete his transfer since Villa may demand a large sum, similar to what the Declan Rice transfer demanded.

Arsenal is unlikely to secure another £100 million-plus acquisition. But what if they make a player-plus-cash bid to Unai Emery’s side? What if they include Emile Smith Rowe in their offer for Luiz? Do you think it would entice them to consent to the swoop?

Luiz has been in outstanding form this season. He may be a deep-lying midfielder, but that hasn’t stopped him from adding goals. In 17 league games, he has 5 goals and 3 assists.

That being said, he could not only contribute goals to Arsenal’s game, but as a dead ball specialist, he could also assist Arsenal in continuing to flourish in that area.

Sam P

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…