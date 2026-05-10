Would dropping points today against West Ham end Arsenal’s title hopes?

Arsenal head into today’s London derby against West Ham knowing there is very little margin for error left in this Premier League title race.

Manchester City’s comfortable 3-0 win over Brentford on Saturday evening has once again turned up the pressure on Mikel Arteta’s side, cutting the gap at the top to just two points and reminding everyone exactly how relentless Pep Guardiola’s team can be at this stage of the season.

Now it is Arsenal’s turn to respond, which won’t be easy after they played midweek, beating Atletico Madrid 2-1 (agg) at the Emirates to secure their place in the Champions League final.

On paper, a trip to face an 18th-placed West Ham side might look like an opportunity for the Gunners to simply get the job done and move on. But football rarely works like that, especially in London derbies and especially at this point of the campaign when emotions, pressure and nerves begin to take over.

West Ham are fighting for their Premier League survival and desperation can often make teams far more dangerous than their league position suggests. The Hammers know a positive result against Arsenal could be huge for their hopes of climbing out of the relegation zone.

Arsenal will also be well aware that West Ham have caused them problems before. The atmosphere will be hostile, the intensity high and there will be no shortage of motivation from the home side.

Arsenal must show champion mentality

If Arsenal genuinely want to prove they are ready to win the Premier League title, these are the exact kind of matches they simply have to navigate successfully.

The best teams do not always play perfect football, but they find ways to win under pressure. That is the mentality Arsenal supporters will be hoping to see from the first whistle today.

The encouraging thing for Gooners is that this Arsenal side has shown resilience throughout the season. There have been difficult away games, late goals, moments of pressure and occasions where Arteta’s players have responded impressively.

But with so few matches remaining, every game now feels magnified.

One slip can completely change the direction of the title race.

Arsenal still control their own destiny

The positive for Arsenal fans is that the Gunners still have control over their own future. Winning matches keeps the pressure firmly on Manchester City and maintains belief inside the dressing room and among the supporters.

Dropping points today, however, would hand momentum straight back to City and could leave Arsenal relying on favours elsewhere.

That is why today’s clash feels so significant.

The title race is entering its defining stage and Arsenal now have another huge test of their character, maturity and composure.

Can the Gunners handle the pressure and take another massive step towards Premier League glory?

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