Would Eddie Nketiah be a perfect fit for West Ham?

We reported the other day that Eddie Nketiah could be permitted to leave Arsenal if they had a replacement lined up, with reports that Crystal Palace was interested in signing the Hale End graduate. And, while we were expecting Palace to be patient in waiting for him, another Premier League club has been urged to be hot on Nketiah’s tail in order to add him to their attack.

On GGrecon.com, Sky Sports pundit Glen Johnson explains why he believes Nketiah is a good fit for West Ham and why they should be willing to invest in the deal, as well as why Nketiah could show his true colors with a move to the London Stadium, where he can play more frequently than he does now.

“I think he’d be a good signing for West Ham, and if the money’s right, then it could be a good deal for both parties. Nketiah’s shown a lot of promise and potential, but he’s never been a regular starter for Arsenal.

“For a striker to find their form, they need lots of game time, and if Eddie makes the move to West Ham, he’ll probably be playing every week, and then he can show everybody what he’s really capable of.

“If West Ham can get him, then they should and if West Ham go for him, then he should go.”

Arsenal must sell in order to make worthwhile reinforcements. Nketiah is sellable and might fetch up to £40 million. His sale, together with the sales of other Gunners, could significantly boost Mikel Arteta’s transfer budget this winter.

Daniel O

