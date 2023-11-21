Would Fabio Vieira and Arsenal both benefit from a loan move in January?

Fabio Vieira could be on his way out of Arsenal, though on a temporary exit, with Marseille a possible destination in January.

To make huge moves for top targets such as Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz, Mikel Arteta needs to let some players go in January to make room and balance his wage bill for these additions.

According to the Express, Arsenal is still deciding who to sell in the January transfer window. However, they go on to say that 2022 £34-million signing Vieira might be one player they allow to depart on a loan exit.

The Portuguese midfielder has failed to cement his position as Arsenal’s first choice. Many tipped this as the season in which he would hit top form. However, despite the absence of Granit Xhaka and the injury situation of Martin Odegaard, he has been unable to cement his spot in the team. Mikel Arteta has only started him twice this season, despite having superb cameos in the 3-1 victory against Manchester United and the 2-2 draw with Fulham. His recent red card against Burnley, after coming on as a sub, further dwindles his chances of winning over Arteta.

Fabio Vieira leaving on a short-term deal could be ideal for both him and Arsenal’s winter plans. He could wind up earning much-needed game experience in order to win a spot in Portugal’s Euros squad for the European Championship to be held in Germany next summer, and prove to Arteta that he cam improve with more first-team football.

Marseille are interested in him, and I am sure he will receive further approaches if Arsenal make him available. I believe Vieira’s temporary exit from Arsenal could benefit both parties in the long run. What do you think?

Darren N

