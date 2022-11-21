Would FIFA really ban Kane, Messi and Ronaldo if they wore the ‘One Love’ armband?

I’m disappointed but not surprised to hear that it took the day of England and Wales first World Cup fixtures to be told their captains would be booked if they wore the ‘One Love’ Armband.
The FA first wrote to FIFA in September to get their point of view, and yet didn’t get a response till they arrived in Qatar.
Just like FIFA waited for tourists to arrive to tell them they wouldn’t be able to purchase alcohol inside stadiums, contradicting promises made in the last decade.
Very shady.
Forget months, all nations had since 2010 to plan how they would tackle a tournament being held in nation which contradicts their values.
As Jurgen Klopp pointed out it should never have been left to players, managers or pundits to make a political stance.
If they truly wanted too, governments and Royalty could have stepped in and led by example.
Seven European Associations were adamant their skippers would wear the ‘One Love Armband’ which promotes diversity and inclusion despite the threat of fines.
By having a Harry Kane publicly insist he would wear the armband, and then back down due to the consequence of a yellow card is depressing.
Again, I stress 7 players of 7 football teams shouldn’t be in this position, but members of UEFA had 12 years to decide what they were or were not comfortable with. When they originally put their action plan is place, surely, they knew a yellow card was an option?
It’s been a long-standing FIFA rule that teams should not make a political stance without their consent.
So, the seven associations (Including the FA) are not innocent here.
Up to the 11th hour they were defiant they would fly the flag for equality, only to hurriedly change that stance once it got to game day where the attention will be on the pitch.
The timing is not a coincidence.
I would have loved the 7 nations statement to be different. In an ideal world, 7 captains get sent off for wearing an armband which would have spread awareness and put spotlight on FIFA more than anything else.
It’s easy for me to tell any captain to wear the One Love Armband and get sent off.
That would be unfair to ask any player to sacrifice their own dream, when those in higher power in our country didn’t.
I do judge those 7 nations for then agreeing to wear FIFA’s own discrimination arm band, when they know you are wearing nothing more than a token gesture, something that means nothing.
Say it out loud.
FIFA claim the game is for everyone, yet host a World Cup where certain groups don’t feel safe travelling to.
They then threaten sanctions on anyone promoting diversity and inclusion, even though they insist Qatar welcomes everyone.
Then they ask the same associations they warned not to wear armbands to promote diversity to wear their own version just to tick a PR box.
How backwards.
I have always said zero tolerance means zero tolerance.
Wouldn’t it have been great if every captain wore the ‘One Love Armband’. Would FIFA really have a tournament where every skipper is sent off?
Would they really upset sponsors by banning Messi and Ronaldo?
If they did: What a message that would have sent to the world.
What a discussion that would have promoted.
I accept though that is an idealistic and a romantic notion from me.
The reality …. the cruel reality ….is Qatar 2022.
Dan
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Watch Jesus and Martinelli training with the Brilliant Brazilians in Qatar.
Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids
11 CommentsAdd a Comment
Nowhere does fifa rules say that players that take a political stance can receive a yellow card before a game as kicked off ,this was a post I saw on social media and have looked up myself ,unless shady FiFA have all of a sudden changed their rule book ,sanctions are for national teams to receive a fine and nothing else .
I’m not a fan of politics,race gender or anything else that can be bought up these days to try and stop enjoyment in sports but bravado talk from our own country and others alike to just fold like little children when a little pressure is put on them is pathetic.
This whole sham World Cup after only 2 days really shows the boys from the men ,and unfortunately our country lands in the former .
Atleast Alex Scott (Im not her biggest fan )had guts to where the armband presenting .
It’s a hot potato and a difficult subject to engage with and you made a really good effort.
As soon as Russia and Qatar came out of the hat then it was obvious to me that fairness and transparency went out if the window.
As for the about turns – is it surprising?
The only good outcome today was England thrashing Iran and the players remaining silent for their national anthem. Amnesty reckon hundreds there have already lost their lives in recent times. Let’s hope that what I hold dear, which is freedom of speech, association and the right to be who I am is granted to those seeking the same
Can we just enjoy the football and stop with this Qatar witch hunting?
I thought we were past the western countries imposing their will, rules and morals to other cultures and society. But no still want to civilize the world as they did centuries ago.
I am not defending Qatar but let me ask who says western ways is the right way. While the whole world is enjoying the football the usual suspects focus on the witch hunting.
I have enjoyed all the games so far but today morning my Google feed was filled with every negative coverage of yesterday game in and outside the pitch from western media’s to one surprise.
1. Homosexuality was a criminal offense in many western countries not in the far past but after changing the rules now everyone has to follow. Allan Turing anyone? Aren’t there killings of transexual people in Brazil? Funny I didn’t hear anyone defending them when the Cup was hosted there.
2. Do western women really enjoy the same rights and power as men? Are they really safe than elsewhere? Aren’t crimes against women much higher in western countries?
3. What is worse being denied a beer at the stadium in Qatar or risk of mass shooting in USA? It’s just a normal thing there.
4. What about the drug cartel run country that is Mexico with the horror stories we hear about? Who is talking about them?
The point of hosting the World Cup is a chance for all people in the World to experience it. It’s not an event for western people to be held according to their needs and wants.
When the cup is hosted in Africa it’s a chance for African people on the surrounding countries to experience the event. When it is hosted in the middle east it’s a chance for their counties to experience the event. When it is hold in east Asia or South America it’s a chance for their people to experience the event too.
It’s easier to save and travel to the neighboring countries to watch the games than travel to the whole another continent. Most westerners are high earners so they can travel all over the world with ease. It’s not such case for other countries.
It’s the world cup not European and North American cup. Stop civilizing the world you already did that centuries ago. Focus on fixing what is on your plate which is not small at the moment.
Let’s just enjoy the games and leave politics where it belongs. Can’t wait for Brazil to grace the pitch. Go Champions.
Perfection does not exist and your rant against the west is what those living in a democracy hold dear. Freedom to speak bs for a start. It never ceases to amaze me that the USA and the UK to name just two countries in different continents, but there are plenty of others, have desperate souls going to enormous lengths to get in rather than get out
I live in a democracy mam so I pretty know what it means. And I do not wish to live in the UK or USA even if I am invited. I am fine where I am. I get everything I want and enjoy from the UK and US or anywhere in the world here. The world is not exclusive anymore. The only reason I will visit UK is to watch at least one Arsenal game and then return home.
If perfection does not exist then why the daily Qatar hunting? Or perfection does not exist for western countries only but required for the rest?
Because USA and UK are at the forefront of teaching others morals. Their media are the worst full of double standards.
Can you reply me about the points I mentioned above one by one?
And what is the difference between Saudi Arabia, Qatar and UAE. They all follow same laws. But how can we be vocal against a one month event when our own stadium is called the Emirates for more than a decade? Aren’t Leah Williamson and Beth Mead promoting Fly Emirates every single game they play?
Have we boycotted the Premier League because we have Man city and Newcastle owned by the Middle East? They are going to be here for a long period to come.
Does your governments not have business dealings with the Middle East the fruits of which you enjoy?
If someone want to be truthful and rightful they should not choose what to say according to their convenience. That is just plain day hypocrisy. And the lack of effort to hide it makes it way worse.
I’m with you’re whole post HH ,I asked some on here why support A club who ask you to visit Rwanda then get so high and might about Qatar.but I am interested what country you are from mate ,over the few years I’ve known you on here I still do not know youre background
Part of your argument is irrelevant false equivalency – historical transgressions, as awful and shameful as they may be – have no bearing on whether or not protesting a present transgression is valid. The other part, however, is a circular argument. There will always be awful things happening in the world that merit the kind of attention Qatar’s (multiple) human rights abuses are getting. Should people have shone a more prominent light on the other issues you mentioned? Perhaps. Does that mean we shouldn’t highlight this one? I don’t see how. A final part of your argument concerning the ethnocentricity at play is postmodernism: nothing is fact because it’s all relative. As morality is concerned, all we have is what feels right…and I challenge anyone here to tell me that what is being highlighted goes against what we all feel is right.
Okay the Middle East owns some and sponsor some of the premier League clubs. What are you going to do about it?
@HH
🎯 RealTalk 👍🏾
I don’t think FIFA will ban Messi and Ronaldo, if they wear armbands for something related to how gay male players are frowned upon in the field
Saw that post Dan and I think you get the reply in the afterlife maybe.
Actually I was sold before on the wrongdoings of Qatar on immigrant workers if the reports are true but the excessive ongoing criticism smell a lot of agenda.
I just want to enjoy my favourite tournament but it seems I can’t without avoiding internet and TV for a whole month.
And SueP just a quick Google search will show you the sufferings and deaths imposed by Mexican cartels to poor souls without fault of their own. I am looking forward to the voice of democracy defending them and boycott the next world cup from now after finishing with Qatar to 2026.
I will send you through Admn Pat DK.