Would Gabriel Jesus score more if stayed in Arsenal’s opponents penalty area?

Despite the positives, the Brazilian does not score as much as he should. When Arsenal fans see Erling Haaland scoring goals for pleasure, they wonder how dangerous they will be if they have a top-scoring striker like him.

There is speculation that a winter move to sign a top striker is in the works. Even so, Gabriel Jesus, who may wind up deputizing for the incoming striker, may need to find a method to become sharp in front of goal for the time being, as it could influence Arsenal’s summer recruitment intentions.

Craig Burley in the ESPN FC Podcast advises that Arsenal No. 9 consider adjusting his style in order to be more clinical. Jesus, according to the ex-Chelsea great, could be a 25-goal striker if he doesn’t stray too far out of place to help create chances. He believes the ex-Manchester City star can score more if he stays in the striking position and becomes a point man.

“Well, [Gabriel] Jesus will have to step up, won’t he?” Burley stated this when asked about Arsenal’s goalscoring issues.

“Well, not between January and the end of the season; if he does that [score 25 goals], he’s going to win the Ballon d’Or! His link-up play is great, but they’ve got two wide players; they’ve got Martin Odegaard. I’d like to see him just a little bit more central, a little bit more often,” he continued on whether Jesus could achieve 25 goals in a season.

“I mean, I love when he comes out and he links up, but the more he’s in that penalty box, clearly, the bigger chance he has of getting the goals that Arsenal need.”

Do you agree with this recommendation? Do you believe it can be a game changer for Jesus’ struggles in front of the goal?

Darren N

