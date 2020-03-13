Would German proposal be good or bad for Arsenal hopes?

The current world affairs have put a large number of countries on alert (and rightly so), and the various footballing associations have been wracking their brains to find a solution which works best for all.

One proposal put forward by the German footballing association is that the league will end as of now, with no club being crowned champions. The current league table would be used to dictate the European places for next season, while those most affected would be at the other end.

The proposal would see no teams relegated from the division, but more interestingly will allow more teams to play in the top division next season, with the top four sides of the Bundesliga.2 to make up an increased number of 22 in their top division.

Of course the EPL already has 20 teams, and with two cup competitions remaining this would be a huge strain on our division, and I cannot see that completely followed, 22 teams wouldn’t be too much of a madness possibly…

On the other hand, the European spots would have a bigger effect on us, especially given our upturn in fortunes of late.

Arsenal would be left without any European football for next season, which could be a blessing in disguise. The current proposal from the DFB Pokal would see both Wolves and Sheffield United take up two of the three Europa League positions, with Aston Villa qualifying in place of Manchester City for their cup exploits, with the Citizens currently banned from entering.

There is a hell of a lot of ifs and buts going around, with the biggest question marks surrounding just how long it will take to try and get COVID-19 under some sort of control, which will obviously have the biggest bearing on any decision.

Should it take 6+ weeks to get a grasp of the virus, this would likely put any expectation of ending this season’s campaign in huge doubt, which will likely see us go a year without European football.

This could allow us to concentrate on developing our wealth of young future stars with the likelihood that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang talked up for an exit, while Pepe will be expected to make the step-up after an up-and-down campaign form-wise.

Would Arsenal fans take no European football with Liverpool denied that illustrious PL title? Could a break from Europe help our club in any way?

Patrick