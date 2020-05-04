Would it be easier for Arsenal if the Premier League is finished at neutral grounds?

Graeme Souness has admitted that he understands why teams struggling with relegation would be against finishing the season on neutral grounds as reported by Sky Sports.
The Premier League has mapped out plans to finish this season one way or the other states the same report, including finishing the campaign on neutral grounds.
However, Brighton became the first team to voice their concern over such a proposal and more teams are bound to follow their lead, especially teams in the relegation zone.
I wonder if playing at home also gives Arsenal the chance to get a better result.
The Emirates was a toxic place for Arsenal players to play for some time under Unai Emery, and when Eintracht Frankfurt beat us at home in the Europa League to end the reign of the Spaniard, it seemed to be a good thing.
Under Mikel Arteta, we have become a better team and the mood around our stadium has improved as was shown by the markedly better performances from the players.
We have played seven home games this year, and we have won five of those matches, and this stat shows that playing at home has been important to us.
I think that playing on a neutral ground could affect us negatively, especially because we would still play against teams like Liverpool.
I want the season to be completed because I believe that we could still make a European place, but playing on a neutral ground could be detrimental to us in my opinion.
An article by Ime
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
“I want the season to be completed because….. etc”. Well then you are in for a big disappintmnent my naive friend. It is not going to finish this summer or autumn either. Whatever is decided in the end,one thing is certain; there will be no football this summer and for months to come, despite those who somewhat disgracefully still want football played while loads of poor folk are dying each day.
You ought to be ashamed of yourself but I SEE YOU ARE NOT, SO I DESPAIR FOR THIS SELF CENTRED ATTITUDE BUT REJOICE THAT IT WILL NOT HELP YOU GET YOUR SELFISH WAY!
Ime has his opinion Jon and he expresses it without rudeness, something I admire in him as it is a reflection on his character.
But if, (massive if), the season is to be played out behind closed doors, I don’t really see how there could be an advantage, as there will be nobody there willing you on!! Imagine Anfield or Selhurst Park, where their crowd really is their 12th man….
I watched some of Juve v Inter, and it was really strange! Not quite as strange as those WWE wrestlers (no, not Sokratis 😜) wrestling (!) in an empty arena!!