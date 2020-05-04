Would it be easier for Arsenal if the Premier League is finished at neutral grounds?

Graeme Souness has admitted that he understands why teams struggling with relegation would be against finishing the season on neutral grounds as reported by Sky Sports.

The Premier League has mapped out plans to finish this season one way or the other states the same report, including finishing the campaign on neutral grounds.

However, Brighton became the first team to voice their concern over such a proposal and more teams are bound to follow their lead, especially teams in the relegation zone.

I wonder if playing at home also gives Arsenal the chance to get a better result.

The Emirates was a toxic place for Arsenal players to play for some time under Unai Emery, and when Eintracht Frankfurt beat us at home in the Europa League to end the reign of the Spaniard, it seemed to be a good thing.

Under Mikel Arteta, we have become a better team and the mood around our stadium has improved as was shown by the markedly better performances from the players.

We have played seven home games this year, and we have won five of those matches, and this stat shows that playing at home has been important to us.

I think that playing on a neutral ground could affect us negatively, especially because we would still play against teams like Liverpool.

I want the season to be completed because I believe that we could still make a European place, but playing on a neutral ground could be detrimental to us in my opinion.

