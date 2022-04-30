‘Would it really excite me? – Arsenal urged to aim higher than target

Arsenal have been linked with a move to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin from Everton this summer, but Kevin Phillips wants the club to aim higher.

The England international may be in want of a move to a bigger club, but given his struggles throughout the current term, it is difficult to argue his cause.

Phillips claims he can see why we are supposedly interest in his signing, but as an Arsenal fan he simply doesn’t want to see us invest a substantial sum in bringing him to north London.

“It’s a strange one,” he told the Football Insider.

“I think when he’s fully fit and firing, I can see it. But putting my Arsenal cap on, as an Arsenal fan – would it really excite me?

“If I’m holding my hands up, no.

“It would cost a lot of money in transfer fees and wages, so I would steer clear. If you’re going to make a statement then you’d set your targets a bit higher.

“That being said, if you can get him for the right money – he could be a really good signing for Arsenal.”

It has definitely been a season to forget for DCL, as it has been for most currently playing for Everton, who are currently on course for relegation from the Premier League. Should they drop out of the top division, he could well become available for a cut-price fee however, and it could well a shrewd signing for the right fee.

Personally I’d prefer to see his team-mate Richarlison in our famous colours, but that is a whole other story.

Would you be able to get excited about the potential signing for Dominic?

