Would Jude Bellingham be guaranteed game time if he came to Arsenal?

Many top football players did not want to move to the Emirates at this time last year if they wanted to win trophy after trophy. A year later, everything appears to have changed, with Arsenal giving every indication that they will win the Premier League.

The Premier League title is Arsenal’s to lose, with an 6-point lead at the summit of the table. If Arsenal wins the Premier League as anticipated, it could be the beginning of wonderful things for Arteta’s project in future seasons. The Emirates will definitely become a much more attractive option for any top players that are keen to wn trophies, and hopefully challenge for the Champions League next season. Notably, ex-Premier League star, Shaun Wright-Philips feels this summer that if a player were to choose a club in line to be winning trophies, Arsenal could be that club.

The ex-Man City star revealed on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast that Arsenal are the team that could easily win silverware when he was discussing Jude Bellingham’s future. Jude Bellingham could be on the move this summer, and Wright-Philips says that other than Man City, his joining Arsenal could guarantee him silverware.

“It depends what he as a player wants. If he’s talking about winning trophies right now, then you expect him to sign for Man City or, at the minute Arsenal, but if he wants to play week in week out, you think the best place for him to go is Liverpool. They need some midfield strength in depth; Klopp is not big on rotation, and that’s something Jude wants to be a part of in respects of playing all the time. At City, there is always rotation, and Arsenal will go down that route as well,” said Wright-Philips.

As Gooners, all we can hope for is that Jude Bellingham hears what Wright-Philips said, because if he does, and he has complete freedom to choose his next team, I don’t see why he wouldn’t choose Arsenal.

Of course Manchester City may be able to offer him higher wages and the guarantee of trophies in the years ahead, and although Liverpool may need him, their form this season could easily make players think that Arsenal are now the better option.

Arsenal are without a doubt in need of a midfielder of his calibre; he could simply propel them to the next level.

Declan Rice is reportedly Arsenal’s first choice at midfield, but if the opportunity to sign Jude Bellingham presents itself, they should take it. Jude Bellingham is the real deal.