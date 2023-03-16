Would Mason Mount be a good fit for this Arsenal squad?

Mason Mount of Chelsea will most likely be on the move this summer. His deal at Stamford Bridge expires next summer. Apparently there were talks to extend his deal, but these bore no fruit, though they may be revisited, and when they do, will Mount desire to stay at Chelsea considering he seems to have fallen down the pecking order?
Anyway, why am I bothering you about this Chelsea star? A few days ago, we talked about why Arsenal should be among the teams to go after the 24-year-old, and in line with that report, there is a new intriguing claim about him.
Arsenal legend Bacary Sagna believes Arsenal would be wasting millions going for Mount when he can’t even fit in Potter’s starting 11, and even if he were to be a squad player, the Englishman’s ambition to play week after week may not be quenched at Arsenal.
“I don’t see him playing ahead of any of the players in Arsenal’s starting eleven. I think he would purely be an addition, and I don’t see him getting ahead of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, or Gabriel Martinelli. I believe that Martinelli has more speed and more creativity, and I don’t believe buying a player like Mason and putting him on the bench would be a good decision for the club,” Sagna said on the Games Cabin.
“They need to be smart, and they need to bring in players that are content with sitting on the bench sometimes and being happy to share the time amongst the other players in their position.
“That’s what Manchester City do, but I’ve been at Manchester City, and it wasn’t always easy wanting to play and being stuck on the bench.
“Does Mason have the mental qualities to come to Arsenal and sit on the bench? I’m not sure because I’m sure he’d want to play every week.”
Yes, Sagna has a point, but would the argument be that where Arteta’s project is, he should sign any quality player he can get for the right price (Mount will probably be available at a discount in the summer) to sustain being on top?
We’ve seen Guardiola sign Grealish and Akanji out of nowhere, and look at how brilliant the two have been; Mason Mount could also be that ‘out of nowhere’ signing Arteta doesn’t know he needs.
Daniel O
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
WATCH – The Arsenal boss talks about team news – Jesus, Smith-Rowe and Nketiah ahead of crucial Sporting clash
WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids
I don’t understand how he’s been thrown under the bus by Chelsea fans this season.
No one in their underperforming team is playing well this season, but Mount amassed 11 goals + 10 assists last season playing in that familiar CM position. That’s incredible turnover for a midfielder. This season he’s been thrown around on both wings, bench, CAM/CM and even as wingback. No wonder he’s not performing!
Granted I don’t think he’ worth 240k a week that’s being quoted in the media, but I don’t think he’s THAT bad at all.
I agree – I’ve never understood why people don’t like him. Always thought he was a very good young player who can fit in at a top club.
Akanji and grealish are dead certs and are on huge money. Arsenal have the 6th highest wage bill in the prem. They are not a manufactured club like man city. Sagna went there for money like everyone else. Mount wants money so he’s not for arsenal. That’s how simple it is.
ALL that actually matters, and I stress the word ALL, is that Mount is plainly NOT going to be of interest to us.
As someone who is always concerned first and foremost with the bottom line. which is that he will NOT be coming. I personally have little interest in discussion of non happenings for discussions sake.
Its pointless, and as such, does not interest me.
Of course i realise that JA has to find discussion topics where none actually exists, but that is their problem , not mine!
Jon,
why are you making a “discussion of non happenings for discussions sake.” if you actually have nothing to say…
PAT. You seriously need to ask WHY!
Ye Gods, after all the years I have been on here, have you learned absolutely nothing about me ? Seems you have learned nothing at all about me!
🤣🤣🤣
Mount’s main position is central attacking midfield and he isn’t as good as our wingers at dribbling. We’ve got too many players for the attacking midfield roles, so I don’t think Arsenal will be interested to sign him
I don’t think Mason Mount would have much impact here. He’s a good player but not a great player. We need a top player like Milinkovic Savic or better to become ‘Invincibles’ II.
I’d hope that Smith Rowe is being prepared for the role at Arsenal that Mount was once so good at with Chelsea.
I doubt that there’s much interest in him TBH, but I’d like to see him playing well for England again.