Would Mason Mount be a good fit for this Arsenal squad?

Mason Mount of Chelsea will most likely be on the move this summer. His deal at Stamford Bridge expires next summer. Apparently there were talks to extend his deal, but these bore no fruit, though they may be revisited, and when they do, will Mount desire to stay at Chelsea considering he seems to have fallen down the pecking order?

Anyway, why am I bothering you about this Chelsea star? A few days ago, we talked about why Arsenal should be among the teams to go after the 24-year-old, and in line with that report, there is a new intriguing claim about him.

Arsenal legend Bacary Sagna believes Arsenal would be wasting millions going for Mount when he can’t even fit in Potter’s starting 11, and even if he were to be a squad player, the Englishman’s ambition to play week after week may not be quenched at Arsenal.

“I don’t see him playing ahead of any of the players in Arsenal’s starting eleven. I think he would purely be an addition, and I don’t see him getting ahead of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, or Gabriel Martinelli. I believe that Martinelli has more speed and more creativity, and I don’t believe buying a player like Mason and putting him on the bench would be a good decision for the club,” Sagna said on the Games Cabin.