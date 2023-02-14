Would Milinkovic-Savic be a better choice for Arsenal than Caicedo?

“Forget Caicedo”: This Serie A Midfield Power House Could Be The Marquee Signing Arteta Needs

There is speculation that another midfielder will join Arsenal this summer, but the real question is, “Who will Arsenal sign?” It could be Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic; the Serbian will be on the move in the summer, and Pete O’Rourke believes Arsenal will get a marquee signing if the Lazio midfielder joins them. O’Rourke is so confident in Savic’s impact at the Emirates that if Arteta had to choose between Caicedo and Savic, he says he shouldn’t hesitate to pass on the Brighton man. He told Give Me Sport: “He’s a top player, probably got more experience than him, has played at a higher level for longer than him as well, so would maybe be the more marquee signing than Caicedo, in that respect. Slightly different players as well; Milinkovic-Savic scores more goals and provides more going forward than Caicedo as well.”

Caicedo’s move to Arsenal appears unlikely after the failed pursuit in the winter, with Football Insider reporting that the Ecuadorian is aware Arsenal may not return for him. Whatever happens, we’ll have to wait and see, but Savic at Arsenal could be big. Arteta admires him, and his attempt to sign him last summer shows that Arsenal has plans for him.