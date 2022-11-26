Would Mudryk and Danilo be enough to propel Arsenal to the title?

We all know that the January transfer window is still a month away, but there are still hundreds of Arsenal transfer rumours popping up in the media as usual.

Despite the volume, the two targets that are continually mentioned are the Brazilian midfielder Danilo, who looks like an absolute bargain at around 25million, and of course the Ukranian sensation Mykhalo Mudryk, who seems to have set his heart on a move to the Emirates, but there have been some outlandish figures mentioned to prise him away from Shakhtar Donetsk.

The biggest plus with these two transfers is that, not only are they both young and extremely talented, they are both going to be available in January.

Shakhtar Donetsk have made it clear that they are going to be listening to offers in January, and with the Brazilian season over, Danilo is ready to move on and has stated that he is “ready to play in any competition”.

It’s no secret that Arteta has stated we are short of players to challenge for every trophy, and it is also a fact that we need a midfielder desperately, and an extra winger to give competition to Saka and Martinelli, and these two stars are looking the most likely to arrive in January.

Do you think that these two would go a long way to help us keep up in the title race and still compete for the Europa League and the FA Cup?

—————————————————