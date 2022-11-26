Would Mudryk and Danilo be enough to propel Arsenal to the title?

We all know that the January transfer window is still a month away, but there are still hundreds of Arsenal transfer rumours popping up in the media as usual.
Despite the volume, the two targets that are continually mentioned are the Brazilian midfielder Danilo, who looks like an absolute bargain at around 25million, and of course the Ukranian sensation Mykhalo Mudryk, who seems to have set his heart on a move to the Emirates, but there have been some outlandish figures mentioned to prise him away from Shakhtar Donetsk.
The biggest plus with these two transfers is that, not only are they both young and extremely talented, they are both going to be available in January.
Shakhtar Donetsk have made it clear that they are going to be listening to offers in January, and with the Brazilian season over, Danilo is ready to move on and has stated that he is “ready to play in any competition”.
It’s no secret that Arteta has stated we are short of players to challenge for every trophy, and it is also a fact that we need a midfielder desperately, and an extra winger to give competition to Saka and Martinelli, and these two stars are looking the most likely to arrive in January.
Do you think that these two would go a long way to help us keep up in the title race and still compete for the Europa League and the FA Cup?
I’d say go for it if we can without breaking the bank
We need more quality players as we lack depth and can’t rely on our 1st team all being healthy the rest of the season
Breaking the bank should not be a concern. Our owner is a billionaire and the club is worth close to 4 billion. Let’s add Coby Gapko to the list too and forget about Cristiano Ronaldo.
Not sure if these two would be instant hits with Arsenal this remaining season. But given their talent and youth, there’s little doubt they’ll be great additions to the squad and they would massively improve the team going forward.
So if it can be done now, why not?
Absolutely, positively, definitely yes they could go a long way, in adding strength and
depth to our team.
One massive advantage with these players that are just below the radar, is that they won’t join and start sulking because they are not starting right away,
They both carries high ceilings and may take a few outings to get going, But Danilo is premier league built and will take to the premier league like duck to water .
Signing these too would be a solid step in the right direction.
👍🏾 the Brazilian league is actually decent preparation for the EPL in terms of it being very physical and intense, the crowds are passionate too. The only question marks regarding adaptation to the tempo of the premier league, obviously the quality is also higher and the weather climate is different. All things considered like you I am confident Danilo won’t have any problems acclimatizing in comparison to someone like Lokonga.
R Francis agree with you…the owner is a billionaire…it’s not my money anyway…let’s add Mbappe Neymar and Haaland besides Gakpo….how much will it cost…probably above 300 mil….the billionaire can afford…again it’s not my money…Im more than glad to spend other people’s money.
it would certainly help and fit into the how good will the squad be in 4 seasons together , defence is fine so maybe a cf too , just to add a champions type bench.
They will certainly add strength in depth and quality for the long term, whether that gets us over the finish line is very hard to predict. When you look at Liverpool signing Diaz last January it gave them a boost and they ended up competing on all fronts when that didn’t look possible earlier in the season and unfortunately Bentanceur and Kulusevski helped make Spurs sneak into top 4 ahead of us, all of them came in from a different league, so who is to say Danilo and Mudryk won’t settle quickly and hot the ground running.