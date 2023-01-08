Would Mudryk and Joao Felix be enough to fire Arsenal to the title?

It would appear that Mikel Arteta is so desperate for the Premier League title that he is not afraid to spend fortunes to attain his dream.

You’re probably wondering what I’m talking about but, be patient, because here’s how: According to the Daily Mail, Arteta is planning two transfer swoops that will alter the dynamics of his Gunners attack. After Gabriel Jesus’ injury, everyone expected the Gunners to find a direct striking replacement. Interestingly, instead of replacing him with another natural striker, Arsenal has been heavily linked with Mykhailo Mudryk.

Mudryk is versatile, but he is more of a left winger, so he isn’t going to directly fill Jesus’ void. If you were excited about the Mudryk swoop but worried about him not filling Jesus’ void, you no longer have to be.

According to the Daily Mail, Arteta intends to sign Mudryk and complete his attacking reinforcement with a move for Joao Felix.

They report that Arsenal are already in talks with Atletico Madrid about signing Felix, who wants out of Wanda Metropolitano, on loan. Although the La Liga club’s demands for the Felix loan exit are not encouraging, Arsenal hopes to persuade them to lower their demands.

If everything goes as planned, Arteta hopes to have Felix and Mudryk in his squad for the rest of the season.

If this double swoop is successful, I believe everything will be clear; Arteta wants to win the title, all or nothing.

Would these two forwards be enough to fire Arsenal to the title?

Daniel O

————————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta talks about the importance of the FA Cup

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids