Would Mudryk and Joao Felix be enough to fire Arsenal to the title?

It would appear that Mikel Arteta is so desperate for the Premier League title that he is not afraid to spend fortunes to attain his dream.
You’re probably wondering what I’m talking about but, be patient, because here’s how: According to the Daily Mail, Arteta is planning two transfer swoops that will alter the dynamics of his Gunners attack. After Gabriel Jesus’ injury, everyone expected the Gunners to find a direct striking replacement. Interestingly, instead of replacing him with another natural striker, Arsenal has been heavily linked with Mykhailo Mudryk.
Mudryk is versatile, but he is more of a left winger, so he isn’t going to directly fill Jesus’ void. If you were excited about the Mudryk swoop but worried about him not filling Jesus’ void, you no longer have to be.
According to the Daily Mail, Arteta intends to sign Mudryk and complete his attacking reinforcement with a move for Joao Felix.
They report that Arsenal are already in talks with Atletico Madrid about signing Felix, who wants out of Wanda Metropolitano, on loan. Although the La Liga club’s demands for the Felix loan exit are not encouraging, Arsenal hopes to persuade them to lower their demands.
If everything goes as planned, Arteta hopes to have Felix and Mudryk in his squad for the rest of the season.
If this double swoop is successful, I believe everything will be clear; Arteta wants to win the title, all or nothing.
Would these two forwards be enough to fire Arsenal to the title?
Daniel O
————————————————–
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Arteta talks about the importance of the FA Cup
Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids
Our title charge primarily hinges on 2 things:
1) Our current 12-13 players keeping the unexpected high performance level, they have shown. A level achieved very much by their improvement and togetherness. No players from outside can be expected to slot in straight away and perform at that level
2) No other team going on a huge point winning run
Felix is an option as a back up striker, but a short term help, in case Nketiah gets injured. Felix hasn’t shown anything this season to suggest, he will produce wonders for us, and being a loan player, I doubt we can expect him to work to gel into our well-oiled unit.
Mudryk is not seen as a player, who in the short term will make us title contenders. he was already identified before we had this lead and before Jesus got injured. He is seen as a talent with the profile, we are building the team future with.
So, while both of them makes sense to get, I really don’t see them as crucial to any title hopes this season.
Can’t see Arsenal getting both players with the fees being suggested if I had to choose 1 it would be Felix believe he would flourish under Arteta and have a immediate impact he’s a fantastic player a game changer something we are crying out for!
I think so. They are both quality players who should help us.
But City and Newcastle are still very tough opponents. Especially City has more quality in depth. Our depth beyond 1st team isn’t great. As the season goes on and if 1st teamers get injured, it will show
So hoping our 1st team players (and everyone) stays healthy
Next week we have a crucial match against Spurs. It’s both the London and Manchester derbys. We need to win because I think City will win and I fear our lead could be cut to 4 or 3. We’re better than Spurs but Kane is on form and Derbys are usually close
If we are limited to two players, I’d go for Felix on loan and a versatile and dominant DM who could challenge Partey and/or Xhaka .
Mudryk, is more a player for the immediate future. He is not a critical requirement for our title challenge, in my opinion
I don’t expect us to win the league and I don’t believe that two quality players will be enough. We will still have a problem if Partey gets injured.
Our squad quality has increased significantly last two years and we have a team with huge potential. That being said Man.City do still have a better squad than us.
To win the league we are dependent on the other top teams continuing losing points, which I don’t believe Man.City will do.
I’m still satisfied with top four, everything else is an amazing bonus 🔴⚪️
Our title challenge, if indeed it can truly be called a challenge when we are are not yet half way through the season, would be helped to a minor degree with both Mudryk and Felix.
But in essence, I agree 100% with Anders S(above) and think we are still way short of the sort of deep squad that can REALISTICALLY expect to hold off Man City with 21 games still to play.
We are bound to get injuries, and fatigue, and to key players too and even IF we sign both these players, which is by no means certain, we still have no real substitute for PARTEY or ODEGAARD, either of whom, if out for a long time, would wreck our chances. I do not remotely regard either Elneny or Lakonga as able deputies. Both are mediocre at best , esp Elneny IMO!
I will never let hope , which all fans need, triumph over logical thinking. I fully expect us to finish in second place and have done for some time already.