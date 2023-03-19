Would Mudryk “have done better in an Arsenal side” instead of Chelsea?

Mykhailo Mudryk would have been a hit at the Emirates had he snubbed Chelsea for Arsenal, as per Alan Smith.

Towards the end of 2022, if there was one transfer move that almost every Gooner thought would go through, it was Mudryk, alias the Ukrainian Neymar, moving to Arsenal. The then-Shakhtar Donetsk winger had been throwing hint after hint through social media about his desire to move to Arsenal.

Arsenal also seemed to want him, with speculation arising that he was their top target. When the window opened, Arsenal tried to negotiate with Shakhtar about him, but the Ukrainian side just wanted a too hefty fee to release their star man. As Arsenal considered meeting the asking price, Chelsea, out of the blue, hijacked Arsenal’s move for the winger.

To cut a long story short, Mudryk is now a Blue. Seven games into his PL era, he has only managed an assist; he hasn’t shined as he was tipped to. Smith, trying to explain why Mudryk hasn’t been the best he was tipped to be, mentions that maybe things would have been different had the winger been at Arsenal.

“Mudryk is obviously a talent, but looking at him for Chelsea, I was thinking maybe he would have done better in an Arsenal side that’s more settled and not as much competition for places,” Smith said on Sports Mole.

“It’s obviously a bit more turbulent at Chelsea at the moment, so whether the story would have been different at Arsenal, we’ll never know.”

After failing to sign Mudryk, Arsenal went for Trossard, and what a transfer coup that has been. Trossard has been stupendous since moving to the Emirates, and he has easily turned Arsenal’s failure to sign their top winter target into a blessing in disguise.

Personally, I believe If there’s anyone who regrets the failed Mudryk transfer to Arsenal, it’s probably Mykhailo Mudryk himself.

Arteta has taken Arsenal to a place where, if they want you, you don’t even need to think; you should just say yes.

Daniel O

———————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH – The Arsenal boss talks about what was said in the dressing room, and how the squad are feeling ahead of Crystal Palace…!

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids