Would Mudryk relegate Martinelli to the Arsenal bench?

As per a number of indications, Mykhailo Mudryk’s dream to move to the Emirates is getting closer and closer. Will we be jinxing the move if we were to discuss what impact the Ukrainian Neymar will be bringing to the Emirates? No, we can imagine a little.

So let’s start with the elephant in the room, would Mudryk move to the Emirates for £80 million plus and not be a starter?

Sky Sports presenter Olivia Buzaglo has insinuated that Mudryk may have to be satisfied being introduced from the bench and that he may have to fight his way into Arteta’s starting eleven. “I don’t think he goes straight into Arsenal’s starting XI, Gabriel Martinelli has been brilliant this season,” said Buzaglo.

“They are in a title race, and with the injuries they’ve now had, I feel like adding a player like Mudryk would be a very good option for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal.

“They’re still in the Europa League as well, so they’re one of the best teams in that competition as well, so you’d think that adding someone like that, they can then call from the bench and he won’t make their starting XI any weaker, I think is a really good option.”

Buzaglo’s claims aside, if you were Arteta, is Mudryk a player you slot in into your starting 11 immediately?

If so would that mean Martinelli goes to the bench? Or would you opt to tweak the system to accommodate both attacker.

