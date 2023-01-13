Would Mudryk relegate Martinelli to the Arsenal bench?

As per a number of indications, Mykhailo Mudryk’s dream to move to the Emirates is getting closer and closer. Will we be jinxing the move if we were to discuss what impact the Ukrainian Neymar will be bringing to the Emirates? No, we can imagine a little.
So let’s start with the elephant in the room, would Mudryk move to the Emirates for £80 million plus and not be a starter?
Sky Sports presenter Olivia Buzaglo has insinuated that Mudryk may have to be satisfied being introduced from the bench and that he may have to fight his way into Arteta’s starting eleven. “I don’t think he goes straight into Arsenal’s starting XI, Gabriel Martinelli has been brilliant this season,” said Buzaglo.
“They are in a title race, and with the injuries they’ve now had, I feel like adding a player like Mudryk would be a very good option for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal.
“They’re still in the Europa League as well, so they’re one of the best teams in that competition as well, so you’d think that adding someone like that, they can then call from the bench and he won’t make their starting XI any weaker, I think is a really good option.”
Buzaglo’s claims aside, if you were Arteta, is Mudryk a player you slot in into your starting 11 immediately?
If so would that mean Martinelli goes to the bench? Or would you opt to tweak the system to accommodate both attacker.
With the team (starting 11) current togetherness, i sincerely believe him starting from the bench will be the best option for now.
The reason we should be targeting a DM as a priority. I’m not saying don’t bolster our attack but we need cover for DM especially with Parteys injury record. Saka and Martinelli are not injury prone currently.
But Martinelli is
Hes been involved in 24 games this season and last season he was involved in 36 games, so 60 games in one and a half seasons.
Not bad for an apparent injury prone player.
DM I can’t see us getting we have xhaka and Lokonga still and partly who I think is awesome is solid and we have oddegard and viera who cost £30 million and is definitely going to be a star ,he’s great the now even though he’s not had much time and to finish it off we have super smithrowe who’s a star already and I’m glad he’s back from injury ,it’s our strike force we need sorted so hope murdyk if he does come is going to be slotting in there .
Xhaka is not a DM at all and Lokonga is simply not good enough.
In attack we have Martinelli, Saka, Jesus, Eddie, Balogun, Nelson, Vieta, Ode, Marquinios.
@Mark of all the players youve mentioned it’s only ESR who’s ready. Lokonga seems to be losing Arteta’s (and fans’) faith with each passing game. He didnt fancy the 6 role, mikel pushed him further ahead and is still struggling. Veira has to bulk up or add some steel to his extremely fragile frame.He gets bullied off the ball quite easily.
See this is what I’ve always said, he’s not going to be bought for that kind of money and be related to the bench or even take martinellis place who’s our or one of our top goal scorers btw, so is he coming to be striker as that’s the only option and position I see needing sorted ASAP, as far as I’ve read on him he can play midfield,also attacking midfielder, and left wing and naturally left footed, but this doesn’t mean artetas not taken a page out of Wenger’s book ,when arsenal bought Henry for £ 11.5 million from juventus and was a failed winger at juventus, so Wenger’s saw his speed his control and finishing and made him a striker from a winger, all wingers have fantastic control they have to trust me I played there back in my days, but I just wonder if this is going to be a change at times seeing Jesus and murdyk upfront playing a 442 and also maybe martinelli and Jesus as strikers and murdyk on the wing with a 442 ,but whatever is happening it better happen quick as we were supposed to Felix on loan till end of season but Chelsea hijacked that move which was going to happen, and if murdyk gets hijacked with another team it’s the back to the same old story of being linked with everybody mentioned to then be let down as a die hard supporter by the kroenkes and not understanding we can win the league this year but we need striking backup and all do respect but Eddie’s not going to provide the goals and Jesus even though he’s class it’s his first season still and settling in, but I just wish the talking would stop and just get the deal done …..
Not a full stop in sight. James Joyce would be proud.
He placed all the supposed full stop at the end. 😂
Ha ha.
Of the two, Martinelli seems better suited for the CF role while Mudryk feels like a natural inverted winger. I’d love to see Mudryk, Gabi and Saka starting together.
We have many games, and we need competition. It’s not that Mudryk is a starter and Martinelli relegated, but Mudryk, Martinelli and Saka fighting for 2 positions and rotating. A leading EPL team with CL football needs to have competition. City have more than two capable wingers and so should we.
It’s somewhat like when Jimmy Greaves joined Chelsea. Only somewhat, as Spurs had just won a historic double and were just into the next season. However they had a very settled first team as we do now. Similarly to us they had their top CF out and replaced by Frank Saul who had played very little part in the double winning side but was contributing well at the moment in question. Many Spurs supporters were questioning the the signing of Greaves and asking the question we are asking now. Where will he play and who will be replaced? He actually replaced Saul and despite his new teammates being obviously unsure of how to play with him in his first game, as it happened he scored a debut hat trick and hit the woodwork twice and the rest is history. But Greaves was an absolute one off..
Would be great if that bit of history could be repeated, but today’s systems and tight training routines argue against such immediate impact occurring and a more gradual introduction being necessary.
So the likelihood of an immediate impact on our title chances might not happen and the avoidance of disruption be more important. Whatever, as the article suggests, big decisions will follow the successful transfer bid should it occur.
Whatever, c’mon you Gooners!
He’ll start on the bench for sure. But he’ll mean Arteta will rest Saka and Martinelli at some point. He doesn’t seem to trust the backups at the moment. Long term, maybe he replaces Martinelli in the first team, maybe he replaces Saka – but he’ll have to earn it.