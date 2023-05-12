Arsenal Invincible keen on Arsenal to sign Neymar. Would he fit into Arteta’s project?

Neymar could be in his final weeks as a PSG player. Some PSG fans camped outside Neymar’s house, and the PSG headquarters a few days ago, demanding his summer exit from their club.

This has led to speculation that the French giants would be open to letting the Brazilian go in the summer. After conquering Spain and France, could England be his next challenge?

Several top English clubs have been linked with his services. Newcastle has been labeled favorites for his race, but our legend Gilberto Silva wants his Arsenal to beat them to his signature. Speaking about the 31-year-old’s future, the respected Invincible wants his former side to bring his compatriot on board.

“Everyone knows the quality of Neymar,” Silva told casinosite.nl as quoted by the Metro.

“I love the way he plays, and I would love to see him at Arsenal instead of Newcastle because I love the boy as a player, but he also has a lot to contribute to football. He’s suffered some injury problems, which have made life hard for him, but he has so much more to offer any football club.

“How would Neymar fit in? Well, this would be a great task for [Arsenal manager] Mikel [Arteta]! We have to wait and see; I don’t want to talk about a player who is still contracted to PSG.”

Though he’s been sidelined since March, the former Barcelona man has managed 18 goals and 17 assists in 29 appearances in all games.

Do you think Neymar could fit into Arteta’s project?

