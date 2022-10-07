Would N’Golo Kante fix Arsenal short-term midfield problem?

Chelsea star offered to Arsenal

Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign French international N’Golo Kante from London rivals Chelsea, according to French news outlet FootMercato.

The midfielder is out of contract next summer, and there has been no indication that the Blues will hand the ageing midfielder fresh terms.

Thus, Kante’s seven-year Chelsea adventure looks set to be over after the curtains of the ongoing campaign draws close.

The 31-year-old was signed from fellow Premier League side Leicester City in the summer of 2016 for a fee of £32 million.

If N'Golo Kante is to leave #Chelsea, he wants to stay in London. He believes the Blues 'absolutely' don't want to extend his current contract which expires next summer. [via @Santi_J_FM] — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) October 6, 2022

That price quickly turned out to be a bargain as the midfielder helped the West London side to Champions League, Europa League, UEFA Super Cup and FA Cup glory.

However, the stay at Chelsea hasn’t always been all rosy for Kante. Recently, the French international has struggled to gain full fitness. Last year, he was sidelined for 95 days across the whole season.

His worries have not ended this term, as Kante has only featured twice in Chelsea’s 12 games in the season so far.

Graham Potter talking about Ngolo Kante. pic.twitter.com/jqeUD4O5f6 — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) October 4, 2022

There is a feeling among both the parties that going different ways in the next summer is the best solution. Especially when the Frenchman is one of the highest paid players at Stamford Bridge, reportedly earning an astonishing £290,000 per week.

Whereas the need for a new midfielder is crystal clear at Arsenal. After an injury to Mohamed Elneny in August, the Gunners tried to lay their hands on Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz. But their attempts were futile as the Villans held onto their man.

The North London outfit will certainly look to add another body at the center of the park in January.

a 32-year-old Kante in 2023? No thanks. pic.twitter.com/DSV1oa2SWO — Arsenal Presser (@APresserV2) October 6, 2022

Kante can provide short term solution to a long-term problem. But Arsenal fans would be determined to not see the French World Cup winner in their beloved jersey.

Past signings from Chelsea have proved to be largely underwhelming and it feels like the club’s faithful have reached their saturation point.

Only time or a reliable journalist can cast away their fears.

Yash Bisht