Would Pedro Neto be a good replacement if Reiss Nelson leaves Arsenal?

As per Football Insider, Arsenal are ready to ignite their interest in Portuguese winger Pedro Neto.

Last summer, Arteta was looking for a reliable winger and considered Wolves’ Pedro Neto. However, it is no secret that a move to sign Neto or any other well-known winger did not materialise, and with Reiss Nelson seemingly inundated with offers from elsewhere it looks like we are going an extra surprise backup on the wing.

As per Dean Jones, Neto, who’s only made 18 appearances for Wolves (missing a number of games due to injury), would be a player Arteta and Edu would find easy to sign as they’ve already done their research on him, and his recent injury problems would not be so important if he was only intended to be an occasional player.

Jones told Football Fan Cast, “He fit a lot of what they were looking for at the time, so I don’t think they would necessarily feel that just because it’s gone badly for him since then that it would have been the case. Even if he cropped up again on the market, I’m not sure they would be totally willing to turn their back on him and not even look at the situation again, to be honest. In hindsight, you could say they had a lucky escape, but I’m not sure that’s the case.”

There’s a clear hint that another top winger will be recruited to add depth to Arsenal’s wings. If it is Pedro Neto, Mousa Diaby, or Wilfred Zaha, who’ve also been linked, then it will be well and good. Where Arteta’s project is headed, it will be better not to overdepend on individual players like Saka, especially if Nelson departs as expected…

Daniel O

