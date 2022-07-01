Would Richarlison just be a squad player if he had joined Arsenal?

The biggest bit of transfer news this morning is that Tottenham are close to signing Richarlison from Everton. Spurs will reportedly table £50million up-front plus another £10million in add-ons to secure the Brazilian, which is a bit more than Arsenal paid for Gabriel Jesus.
You would think Edu would have been chasing the winger as he is another member of the Brazilian national squad with extensive Premier League experience, although he is not known as a prolific goalscorer.
But our very own Jack Wilshere believes that although Richarlison has a lot of potential, he is not yet at the level where he could get into Arsenal’s starting XI, but would be a good squad player.
Speaking to TalkSPORT, Wilshere said: ‘I think he [Richarlison] improves the squad, definitely… he gives them something different. I wouldn’t say I’m gutted.
‘He’s 25, so not young. There comes a point where you’re going to have to turn that potential into something but to be fair if any one can do it, it’s Antonio Conte.”
He was then asked if he would have liked him to go to Arsenal, Jack wasn’t too bothered that he was joining our rivals instead…
‘I wouldn’t say I’m devastated as an Arsenal fan but he could be one to watch, he could be really good.’ Jack said´.
‘Yeah but I don’t think he gets in the XI,’ he added.
‘He’d definitely challenge for it and be a good part of the squad but I don’t think he gets in the XI.’
So do you think that Jack is just showing his usual disdain for our rivals, or do you agree that Richarlison would just be a back up at the Emirates?
—————————————————————
13 CommentsAdd a Comment
You cant have both Jesus and Richarlison, its either one or the other and I’m happy we went for Jesus.
3 London teams went to church to pray for a forward, one was given Jesus, the second one was given a prodigal son longing for Spain, and the third was given a problem child!
Hmmm, Richarlison, dejan, Son,Kane, they have become a formidable Attacking unit, I don’t see us or any top 4 surviving against them.
It’s war, we have got to fortify our midfield,
Zaha and a strong midfielder needs to step in, else we are done .
Marquinhos might need to step up, allowing Saka more room in the midfield.
Would Richalison replace Saka or Martinelli?
Lets give these two lads some support. Signing Richalison or even Raphinha is and should not be called for.
Let’s starting talking about a DM and renewing contracts that need it….I haven’t heard much about Saka’s contract.
We are doing great, why the fan wants to sign everyone, we have saliba at back, viera at middle, jusus at front. we only need two more covers. We must give the young a chance….
The Richarlison deal smacks of desperation or ambition I don’t know which. But indicates a club and Manager under pressure to meet raised expectations after getting top 4. Will they cope with the presure? To me Spurs signings always give me the feeling that they have aspirations of scoring a hundred goals a season. A quick look at the major Spurs signings these past ten years.
Kulusevski Bentancur Emerson Sarr
Gil Romero Rodon Reguilon Bale (loaned)
Doherty Hart Højbjerg Bergwijn
Lo Celso Sessegnon Ndombele Jack Clarke
Moura Llorente Aurier Foyth
Sanchez Sissoko N’Koudou
Janssen Wanyama Son Wimmer
Dele Stambouli Fazio Yedlin
Dier Davies Vorm Eriksen Lamela
Chiriches Capoue Soldado Chadli.
Of those I would say only 6 Erickson Alderweireld Trippier Deli Højbjerg Son have been top performers. Add earlier signings of Kane Vertongen and Lloris and really only 9 top players in 12 years or more. Pochettino did really well with such a rag tag bunch. I admit Arsenal’s biggest 41 signings in the last 10 years were probably no more successful and probably overall more expensive. I’d say a 25% success strike rate on transfers is about normal. Which is a hell of a lot of money going down the drain. But thats pro football.
I agree fairfan I think spurs realised they got top four cause we fucked up, have the youngest squad in the league, were tired, didnt have a top striker and had alot of injuries to key players.
We knew we had To get more strength and depth as well as a striker. Spurs realised they had to make some big moves to compete. You have to wonder too how those players that spurs have signed fir into a style of play or system.
Only time will tell
Not sure why we are talking about spurs players but in my view he won’t get into their current front three either. As for us, his stats are worse than Jesus’ and he’s a hot head too!
In any case we were never in for him.
Definitely I acmr see why we would be in for him, doesn’t fit the profile
Dude is very good at diving, so he’s joined the perfect team 😁
🤣🤣🤣
With the signings Spurs have made and will still make, I see them finishing above us for the next few years if we don’t do something about our midfield and striking departments. If spurs go on this window to get a quality CB, their team will be very solid with a serial winner of a manager. I can see them winning something finally. Having Perisic, son, Kane, kulesevsky and Richarlison as your forward line then Horbjerg and bisouma in the middle. All they need now is a commanding CB and an attacking MF to complete the team. I hope we’ll do more than Jesus and Viera. Because I’m not sure we have improved the team with this two. We Lost Auba and Laca. And I don’t believe Jesus and Nketia are upgrade on those two.