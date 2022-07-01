Would Richarlison just be a squad player if he had joined Arsenal?

The biggest bit of transfer news this morning is that Tottenham are close to signing Richarlison from Everton. Spurs will reportedly table £50million up-front plus another £10million in add-ons to secure the Brazilian, which is a bit more than Arsenal paid for Gabriel Jesus.

You would think Edu would have been chasing the winger as he is another member of the Brazilian national squad with extensive Premier League experience, although he is not known as a prolific goalscorer.

But our very own Jack Wilshere believes that although Richarlison has a lot of potential, he is not yet at the level where he could get into Arsenal’s starting XI, but would be a good squad player.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, Wilshere said: ‘I think he [Richarlison] improves the squad, definitely… he gives them something different. I wouldn’t say I’m gutted.

‘He’s 25, so not young. There comes a point where you’re going to have to turn that potential into something but to be fair if any one can do it, it’s Antonio Conte.”

He was then asked if he would have liked him to go to Arsenal, Jack wasn’t too bothered that he was joining our rivals instead…

‘I wouldn’t say I’m devastated as an Arsenal fan but he could be one to watch, he could be really good.’ Jack said´.

‘Yeah but I don’t think he gets in the XI,’ he added.

‘He’d definitely challenge for it and be a good part of the squad but I don’t think he gets in the XI.’

So do you think that Jack is just showing his usual disdain for our rivals, or do you agree that Richarlison would just be a back up at the Emirates?

