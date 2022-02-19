Would Saka really leave Arsenal if we fail to make the Champions League?

Recent rumours in the news by pundits is that we might lose Bukayo Saka if Arsenal fails to qualify for Champions League this year.

Saka himself has admitted how great CL nights are, and any top player who believes in himself will want to play in the CL.

While making it to the CL should be our goal (some fans will be happy with top 6 and the EL), is it a prerequisite for keeping Saka at the Club?

Should the CL be the only criterion to consider that will make Saka sign a contract extension? Or is this is just media talk?

As Europe’s big boys circle around the Little Chilli, and it’s great to know the best way to handle this.

At 20, Saka has featured in many games for us and broken into the England squad. And we all know how good and trusted he is; you don’t get the last spot kick in a Euro final, if you are not trusted.

But I feel, Arsenal is still on a rebuild, and we need willing, committed players. While we push for a top 4 finish, we need players whose heads are in the game, who don’t play for exorbitant wages or fame.

We need players who will give their best no matter which competition we are in.

The Young man Saka doesn’t seem to me as a man who would hold Arsenal to a CL ransom and would sign an extension if we show signs of improvement on the pitch.

But if he doesn’t, Arsenal should not handle the situation with levity. Arsenal is a business after all. We should sell, when the price is high and get a suitable replacement. Ollie Watkins will come to my mind.

Contrary to the media, many players still want to play for Arsenal. I know I want to, if I were a footballer, and we can get a decent replacement.

But if you asked me, I think, this is all media stuff. The same way they wiled up Cesc to joining Barcelona decades ago, the fact is that what would Saka do? Would he fare better at our Top Six rivals? Or become a bit part player like the Ox?

What do you think?

Anthony Ajibola