Would Saka really leave Arsenal if we fail to make the Champions League?

Recent rumours in the news by pundits is that we might lose Bukayo Saka if Arsenal fails to qualify for Champions League this year.
Saka himself has admitted how great CL nights are, and any top player who believes in himself will want to play in the CL.
While making it to the CL should be our goal (some fans will be happy with top 6 and the EL), is it a prerequisite for keeping Saka at the Club?
Should the CL be the only criterion to consider that will make Saka sign a contract extension? Or is this is just media talk?
As Europe’s big boys circle around the Little Chilli, and it’s great to know the best way to handle this.
At 20, Saka has featured in many games for us and broken into the England squad. And we all know how good and trusted he is; you don’t get the last spot kick in a Euro final, if you are not trusted.
But I feel, Arsenal is still on a rebuild, and we need willing, committed players. While we push for a top 4 finish, we need players whose heads are in the game, who don’t play for exorbitant wages or fame.
We need players who will give their best no matter which competition we are in.
The Young man Saka doesn’t seem to me as a man who would hold Arsenal to a CL ransom and would sign an extension if we show signs of improvement on the pitch.
But if he doesn’t, Arsenal should not handle the situation with levity. Arsenal is a business after all. We should sell, when the price is high and get a suitable replacement. Ollie Watkins will come to my mind.
Contrary to the media, many players still want to play for Arsenal. I know I want to, if I were a footballer, and we can get a decent replacement.
But if you asked me, I think, this is all media stuff. The same way they wiled up Cesc to joining Barcelona decades ago, the fact is that what would Saka do? Would he fare better at our Top Six rivals? Or become a bit part player like the Ox?
What do you think?
Anthony Ajibola
I think the question is irrelevant. If he doesnt commit to a new contract in the summer, needs to be sold.
Get big money for him and then we can look for reasons why he didn’t extend.
And Kane to the rescue! Seems like the Conte critics from last week will have humble humble pie on their mouths. Kulusevski seems like a smart buy.
That is a huge win for Spurs and terrible for us as we got 0 points from City. Lets pray for Burnley miracle next weekend.
And the Spuds are here on Just Arsenal. Are you seriously happy Spuds won?
Ot
Arsenal win today again and I’m delighted only for those fools in white to go snd spoil my mood 🙁 cant believe they beat City that’s going to be a huge boost fot them in the cl chase run in, (wish we’d bought a striker anyone?)
Pains me to say but look at Kane tonight; what a performance.. if only Laca, if only!
They’ve done the double over City.. 😱
Man City have trouble beating totts but they make light work of us Sue, they’ve beaten us like 11 or 12 games in a row
It’s crazy, Kev, it really is!! The title race is blown wide open now 😬
With Saka, Arsenal fans would understand what Wenger had to deal with. Worse off when you have to compete with clubs who can pay wages twice your offer. I used to hear how you have to be “ruthless” and never allow players get into the last two/one year of their contracts. The anti-Wenger Media brainwashed many to believe such nonsense. The rich clubs could retain players not because they were “ruthless” (whatever that means) but because where else would the player get paid more and also win more? Wenger was a warrior to have fairly kept players, all down to the man he is. The battle Arsenal faces in the coming years would be bloody. Teams have little power over players (Pogba, Dembele, Mbape, Wijnaldum, Lacazette, Nketiah, etc), they decide what happens and not some so-called “ruthless” coach or CEO.
His contract will only expire in June 2024, so we still have one more season to extend it
I think that you should enjoy our win and not trust everything that newspapers write. All this Saka talk is complete nonsense, he loves Arsenal and will maybe want to leave in a few years if we don’t get UCL football. But he will sign new contract and try to win things with Arsenal. He is still young enough to go somewhere else in the future if we don’t improve.
Logical comments there m’lud
Omari is waiting in the wings.
I actually predicted Spurs would win.
Every team has a cople of freak wins a season. I believe we will beat either Chelsea or Liverpool to match this Spurs result. There are 15 games to go 40% of the season left. Utd remain the biggest threat. The result means we really have to focus on Wolves now which is excellent. Winning the bread and butter games especially home games like Brighton Leeds Everton are crucial. Away games at Watford Palace Villa Southampton and Newcastle are going to be huge too. The United home game and Westham and Spurs away will be massive. First take care of Wolves.
Just focus on one game at a time