Would signing Londoner Ademola Lookman make this the perfect window for Arsenal fans?

When Edu was reported to have assured Gooners, they won’t be dissappointed come the end of this summer transfer window, then the latest transfer claims make sense.

Every Gooner has been buzzing about the Alfredo Pedulla revelation that Arsenal are trying to recruit Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman . He claims the Gunners are looking to offer €50 million plus Jakub Kiwior.

Can I try to convince you why the Lookman deal easily makes this a 10/10 transfer window for our Gunners.

The Arsenal defence was in great shape but it is now unrivalled given the return of Jurrien Timber and the signing of Riccardo Calafiori. With Mikel Merino expected to join and take over the LCM, the main issue in Arsenal’s defence will be taken care of.

That said Arsenal needed a forward but were struggling to decide whether this should be a striker or a dynamic winger.

Well, in Lookman they get the two profiles in one – the Serie A forward can play as a number 9, can rotate with Saka on the right wing, can play on the left wing. Everything Arsenal were looking to bolster their attack with this summer present in this player.

Other than being able to play all across the forward line Lookman is two-footed, has good finishing ability, has the speed and the necessary breakthrough of the X factor that Arsenal are looking to bring in this summer.

You may not have heard of him before but he was actually born in London and is 26 years old amd played for England up to U21 level before switching allegiance to Nigeria, and is a regular in the side. Like Merino, the ex-Leicester and Fulham star has PL experience and hence may have an idea of the levels he needs to reach to instantly hit the ground running were he to return to the league.

For Gooners who’ve been around for some time Lookman isn’t a new name, he has been on Arsenal’s watch list as we were very close to signing him in 2016 when he was still a youngster playing for Charlton Athletic.

I don’t know about you but with the Lookman deal after the Merino deal, I’d more than agree Edu really delivered this summer.

Sam P

