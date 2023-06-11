Would signing just Caicedo and Rice be enough for Arsenal to close the gap on Man City?

After last season’s disappointments, Arteta was tipped for a big summer transfer window—a window in which he was tipped to close the gap between his team and Manchester City.
So far, everything points to him making two mega deals for Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo to revamp his midfield for about £175 million.
After spending such a figure, would anyone expect any other marquee deal to be completed for Arteta’s most significant summer transfer window? I don’t think so.
I sound pessimistic, but Rice and Caicedo are the only marquee signings we can expect at the Emirates; the others will be by-the-way signings.
Whoever will be signed after the two is still not sure, though the right back and centre back are where all talk is about reinforcing other than the midfield. Reasonable defensive players like Sacha Boey, Ivan Fresneda, and Marc Guehi will just come to add quality to the bench. If there is a change in Arsenal’s starting 11 next season, it could be to accommodate the two, even if other deals are completed. Even so, they may end the criticism that Arteta’s bench got last season.
Arteta’s starting eleven may be Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Caicedo, Dice, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, and Jesus.
I don’t know if it is as strong as you hoped, which begs the question, “What was your 2023 dream summer transfer window?” Forget about the four positions the rumour mill suggests be reinforced. Which position did you want to see bolstered?
Darren N
Just Arsenal Show – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer! Here they predict every single Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Certainly not..
We don’t need 2 at lest this season because we have Partey, Jorginho as well..
Not sure what would happen with Sambi Lokonga..
But to close the gap on City we need at least 4 players and Arteta need to trust his bench…
We need either one CB or RB
Need one CM, either Rice or Caicedo..
And we really need one big strong and powerful CF..
It’s not always we can play with CF like Jesus or false 9 by using Trossard..
You also need other option as well..
These 3 types of players are must..
And if we allow Tierney to leave then we need another LB
And of course replacement for Xhaka if he leaves..
My picks would be after assuming only Xhaka will leave are
Simikan should be available for 30 and he can play CB and RB both
The Rice who we can get for 90
I will go for either Yousuf En-Nesyeri or Mitrovic who can give us the option to play more direct at times and I will go for Maddison who could play in Xhaka’s position or even Odegaard’s position
Simikan
Rice
Maddison
En-Neysri
No. All UCL semi-finalists have at least one target man in their starting line-up. Adding two DMs won’t improve our hold-up play and won’t win the ball from the aerial duels in the final-third
Rice is like an English version of Xhaka, without his amazing left foot. But his height will help us a lot to defend and attack in set-pieces
Romano just said Arsenal had several positive discussions with West Ham and Rice’s entourage, so an official bid will be expected soon. Caicedo is more willing to do the dirty work and to roughen the opponents up, but he won’t help us beat the homegrown quota