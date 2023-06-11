Would signing just Caicedo and Rice be enough for Arsenal to close the gap on Man City?

After last season’s disappointments, Arteta was tipped for a big summer transfer window—a window in which he was tipped to close the gap between his team and Manchester City.

So far, everything points to him making two mega deals for Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo to revamp his midfield for about £175 million.

After spending such a figure, would anyone expect any other marquee deal to be completed for Arteta’s most significant summer transfer window? I don’t think so.

I sound pessimistic, but Rice and Caicedo are the only marquee signings we can expect at the Emirates; the others will be by-the-way signings.

Whoever will be signed after the two is still not sure, though the right back and centre back are where all talk is about reinforcing other than the midfield. Reasonable defensive players like Sacha Boey, Ivan Fresneda, and Marc Guehi will just come to add quality to the bench. If there is a change in Arsenal’s starting 11 next season, it could be to accommodate the two, even if other deals are completed. Even so, they may end the criticism that Arteta’s bench got last season.

Arteta’s starting eleven may be Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Caicedo, Dice, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, and Jesus.

I don’t know if it is as strong as you hoped, which begs the question, “What was your 2023 dream summer transfer window?” Forget about the four positions the rumour mill suggests be reinforced. Which position did you want to see bolstered?

Darren N

