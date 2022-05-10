Would this £51 Million striker be tough to turn down this summer?

Inter Milan are claimed to be willing to cash-in on Lautauro Martinez this summer, with Arsenal named as one of the clubs interested in his signature.

The Gunners were believed to be a possible destination for the Argentine forward last summer, before Romelu Lukaku’s exit seemed to close the door on his potential departure, and once again he is being linked with a move away from the San Siro.

TheSun cites La Gazzetta Dello Sport in claiming that Inter’s finances are in ruins, and that they would consider Lautauro’s exit for just £51 Million this summer.

Of all our supposed targets, including the likes of Jonathon David, Victor Osimhen, Cody Gakpo and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, you have to say that Martinez has shown the most over the longest period of time, and for a likely lesser fee than the Nigerian international would cost, the 24 year-old surely offers the best value if this report proves to be true.

The forward has the versatility to play as the main outlet in attack, or as the second-striker, with 95 goal contributions from 177 Inter appearances since joining in 2018, and remains just 24 years-old despite seemingly being around the top level for a number of years.

He very-much matches our current transfer policy of signing young players with the scope to continue improving, and surely would represent a player with minimal risk having shown a strong level of consistency under a number of different managers in Italy.

I would absolutely love to read that Arsenal had secured his signature this summer, although I struggle to believe that could be a reality without securing Champions League football, but thankfully we are closing in on sealing our place in the top-four at present.

Do you think we would be unable to turn down the chance to sign Martinez should we get the chance?

Patrick

