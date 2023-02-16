Would this €80million-rated superstriker solve Arsenal’s attacking problems?

When Arsenal attempted to bring Lautaro Martinez to the Emirates in 2021, some thought it was a joke. Back then, Arsenal was nowhere near challenging for the Premier League title, and there was no Champions League on offer.

Many thought Arsenal were overly ambitious in pursuing a striker wanted by Barcelona then. This was considering the fact that he had a dominant season with Inter, scoring 17 goals and providing 6 assists in 38 Serie A games.

We all know the story: Arsenal did not sign Martinez, and none of his other suitors were able to lure him away from Serie A. According to Football Insider, this could change soon. According to the publication, Arsenal, now a different team than it was in 2021, has decided that Martinez should be pursued to finally join Arteta’s project.

🚨 Arsenal have reignited their interest in Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez ahead of the summer window, sources have told Football Insider. It is believed Martinez would be very keen on a move & a fee between £70m-£80m could be enough to secure his signature. [@SportsPeteO] pic.twitter.com/9GSRB9vvo1 — afcstuff (@afcstuff) February 14, 2023

The Gunners are reportedly in contact with Martinez’s agent, and it is believed Martinez would not turn down a move to join them. The good news is that, given Inter’s financial difficulties, they may be willing to let him go for a fee in the £70-£80 million range. In any case, given that he has three years left on his contract, Arsenal may be forced to pay a high fee to sign him this summer.

