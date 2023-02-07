Would Thomas Partey or Granit Xhaka lose out if Arsenal sign Declan Rice?

Arsenal fans may have had a nightmare weekend, but there has been some encouraging news from the Emirates regarding Arteta’s dream move for Declan Rice.

Mikel Arteta, according to rumors, has identified Declan Rice as his top summer target.

Every day since then, something new has emerged regarding Arsenal’s pursuit of Rice. The most recent update comes from Adrian Clarke, who told the Athletics Handbrake Off Podcast that Declan Rice is already inquiring about what it’s like to play for Arsenal.

“I can’t reveal my source, but I do know that Declan Rice has been sounding out people connected with Arsenal in regards to, ‘What’s it like there? What’s it really like?’, so that sounds like a positive,” Clarke said.

One thing has been mentioned in almost every report about Rice joining Arsenal: This claim is that, while he will not be cheap, he is one player who could make Arsenal’s midfield unrivalled not only in the Premier League but also in Europe. Who would Arteta bench if Rice joined his project: Thomas Partey or Granit Xhaka?

