Would Tielemans have been a better buy than Jorginho for Arsenal?

Anyone who fantasised about Youri Tielemans joining Arsenal should let go. What does Jorginho’s swoop reveal if not that Arteta never wanted Tielemans in the first place?

Youri Tielemans was heavily linked with a summer move to Arsenal, but the deal never materialized. A £25 million bid from Arsenal would have sealed Tielemans’ move to the Emirates last summer, but Arteta and Edu chose to use that money to try to sign Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz, who never moved to Arsenal in the end.

Many expected a move for Tielemans to be prioritised this winter, with a cheeky bid said to be sufficient. However, instead of making a cheeky bid for Tielemans before the winter transfer deadline, Arsenal chose to bid for Chelsea’s Jorginho.

Tielemans’ move to Arsenal should have been Jorginho’s move to Arsenal, and here’s why: Tielemans’ contract was set to expire this summer, just like Jorginho’s. As a result, it is not unreasonable to believe Leicester would have gladly accepted £12 million for Tielemans this winter.

Jorginho is unquestionably a good defensive midfielder, but don’t you think Tielemans, who is versatile and about 5 years younger than Jorginho, would have been a better buy? Anyway, Tielemans fans are looking forward to seeing what Jorginho has to offer. At least without Partey, everything will be fine in Arsenal’s midfield.

Darren N

