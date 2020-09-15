Would Torreira exit highlight Mikel Arteta imperfections?

Lucas Torreira looks set to quit Arsenal this summer, but why has Mikel Arteta not been able to work with him?
The Uruguayan international arrived in 2018 and quickly became a fans favourite in North London, starting 24 matches in his debut Premier League campaign.
During his first season at the Emirates, the DailyStar amongst others were claiming of Barcelona and Real Madrid interest in his signature, but since the arrival of Mikel Arteta, he has been selected to start in only seven PL fixtures.
The Spaniard’s arrival as new Head Coach back in December saw the levels of our players increase significantly, and the results followed, but why did such a talent in Torreira not profit from this?
At 24 years-old, the midfielder is far from the end of his career, and given the ability that he had already shown under Unai Emery, you would have expected him to fill his boots in an underperforming midfield.
Mikel Arteta however looks to have decided that our #11 is surplus to requirements, seemingly overlooking the potential and strengths of Lucas, and SkySports claim he is closing on a return to Italy with Torino.
We are believed to be trying to raise funds for a move to sign one/both of Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar this summer, and while both are exceptional talents, I can’t help but look back on Torreira first season and think we have gone wrong somewhere along the lines.
I’ve not heard any rumours of a conflict of interest, or issues between the manager and player, so where did it all go wrong for Torreira? And would his supposed departure highlight that not every player, despite his potential, can profit from the Arteta philosophy?
Patrick
Went over the article after reading the surprising title only to find material that has nothing to do with MA’s ‘imperfections”. A fair article that has more to do with Torreira’s inability to adapt like the rest. A title in those lines wouldve been more appropriate I think.
Agree..
..More to do with MA perfections!
👏👏. What a terrible article. Considering his performance levels had dipped way before arteta, and it’s known he is homesick – there is no option but to sell one of our only sellable assets. Money for him and Emi and that should see Aouar through the door 👍
I really like Lucas Torreira and in another setup he would be great. But he’s not suited to this style of football. I love it that he’s like a terrier biting at the heals of his opposites. Unfortunately, he’s just not got the size, pace or power to command the midfield in my opinion. He’s got a massive heart too. I wish it could have worked out with him. We need Partey (big, strong and always looking to attack).
I rate the dimunitive Uruguayan
but obviously MA hasnt been
impressed with what LT brings
to the first team set up. The
Spaniards choice to feature El
Neny (supposedly on his way out
of the club and still may) in both
the CS and @ Fulham in the EPL
opener was transparently telling
on how far away Torreria is atm
from being a consistent name
on the 1st eleven team sheet.
I wish the young man well but in
this instance it seems a return to
Italy is what’s best for both
parties.
Lucas is just not suited the Premier League in England. He’s too small and too lightweight, has good skills but far too easily dumped on his arse by opponents. For me a DM should be strong and tall.
Got injured at the wrong time. We need to buy Aouar and/or Partey. He is a saleable asset. End of.