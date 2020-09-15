Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Would Torreira exit highlight Mikel Arteta imperfections?

Lucas Torreira looks set to quit Arsenal this summer, but why has Mikel Arteta not been able to work with him?

The Uruguayan international arrived in 2018 and quickly became a fans favourite in North London, starting 24 matches in his debut Premier League campaign.

During his first season at the Emirates, the DailyStar amongst others were claiming of Barcelona and Real Madrid interest in his signature, but since the arrival of Mikel Arteta, he has been selected to start in only seven PL fixtures.

The Spaniard’s arrival as new Head Coach back in December saw the levels of our players increase significantly, and the results followed, but why did such a talent in Torreira not profit from this?

At 24 years-old, the midfielder is far from the end of his career, and given the ability that he had already shown under Unai Emery, you would have expected him to fill his boots in an underperforming midfield.

Mikel Arteta however looks to have decided that our #11 is surplus to requirements, seemingly overlooking the potential and strengths of Lucas, and SkySports claim he is closing on a return to Italy with Torino.

We are believed to be trying to raise funds for a move to sign one/both of Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar this summer, and while both are exceptional talents, I can’t help but look back on Torreira first season and think we have gone wrong somewhere along the lines.

I’ve not heard any rumours of a conflict of interest, or issues between the manager and player, so where did it all go wrong for Torreira? And would his supposed departure highlight that not every player, despite his potential, can profit from the Arteta philosophy?

Patrick

More Stories / Arsenal opinion
Posted by

Tags Lucas Torreira mikel arteta

12 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. James says:
    September 15, 2020 at 1:44 pm

    Went over the article after reading the surprising title only to find material that has nothing to do with MA’s ‘imperfections”. A fair article that has more to do with Torreira’s inability to adapt like the rest. A title in those lines wouldve been more appropriate I think.

    Reply
    1. GunneRay says:
      September 15, 2020 at 1:51 pm

      Agree..

      ..More to do with MA perfections!

      Reply
    2. TartanGooner says:
      September 15, 2020 at 1:55 pm

      👏👏. What a terrible article. Considering his performance levels had dipped way before arteta, and it’s known he is homesick – there is no option but to sell one of our only sellable assets. Money for him and Emi and that should see Aouar through the door 👍

      Reply
  2. GunneRay says:
    September 15, 2020 at 1:50 pm

    I really like Lucas Torreira and in another setup he would be great. But he’s not suited to this style of football. I love it that he’s like a terrier biting at the heals of his opposites. Unfortunately, he’s just not got the size, pace or power to command the midfield in my opinion. He’s got a massive heart too. I wish it could have worked out with him. We need Partey (big, strong and always looking to attack).

    Reply
  3. ACE says:
    September 15, 2020 at 1:53 pm

    I rate the dimunitive Uruguayan
    but obviously MA hasnt been
    impressed with what LT brings
    to the first team set up. The
    Spaniards choice to feature El
    Neny (supposedly on his way out
    of the club and still may) in both
    the CS and @ Fulham in the EPL
    opener was transparently telling
    on how far away Torreria is atm
    from being a consistent name
    on the 1st eleven team sheet.

    I wish the young man well but in
    this instance it seems a return to
    Italy is what’s best for both
    parties.

    Reply
  4. Declan says:
    September 15, 2020 at 1:55 pm

    Lucas is just not suited the Premier League in England. He’s too small and too lightweight, has good skills but far too easily dumped on his arse by opponents. For me a DM should be strong and tall.

    Reply
  5. Sue says:
    September 15, 2020 at 1:59 pm

    A whole month ago, Auba tweeted an egg-timer… another one today… sigh… Villa haven’t kept their fans waiting.. Grealish! 5 years done and dusted!!
    Well I know how I’ll spend the rest of my afternoon – refreshing Arsenal’s Twitter page 🤣🤣 Thanks Arsenal!!! 😖

    Reply
    1. Kenya 001 says:
      September 15, 2020 at 2:06 pm

      That’s all we can do wait, refresh,wait again and again.. till they announce

      Reply
    2. GunneRay says:
      September 15, 2020 at 2:08 pm

      Lol Sue, I can just see you staring at the same screen hitting the F5 key!! 🙂

      I on the other hand am working on plans to infiltrate Auba’s mansion. It may take 3 months but hey, it will be quicker than relying on him or the club announcing anything!😜

      Reply
  6. Sean Williams says:
    September 15, 2020 at 2:00 pm

    This site has way too many articles. It’s like a man with ‘mania’. Slow down, breathe through the nose and cut the articles in half.

    Reply
    1. Admin Pat says:
      September 15, 2020 at 2:05 pm

      Sorry Sean but we have so many interesting new contributors we need to have room for all of them!

      Reply
  7. rellends says:
    September 15, 2020 at 2:02 pm

    Got injured at the wrong time. We need to buy Aouar and/or Partey. He is a saleable asset. End of.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs