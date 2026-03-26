Would winning just one trophy still make this a fine campaign for Arsenal?

Arsenal’s ambition of securing a historic quadruple came to an end on Sunday after defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final. Despite this setback, the club remain in contention for three major honours and has placed itself under considerable pressure to avoid finishing the season without silverware.
The Gunners have progressed to the quarter-final stage of the UEFA Champions League and have been the dominant force in the Premier League for much of the campaign. They have established a nine-point lead over second-placed Manchester City, putting themselves in a strong position as the season approaches its conclusion.
Title Race and Remaining Opportunities
Many observers believe Arsenal are well placed to secure the league title, and it would come as a significant surprise if they failed to do so. However, previous experiences have shown that leads can be overturned, and with several matches still to be played, the outcome remains uncertain.
Arsenal must therefore maintain focus and consistency to ensure they capitalise on their advantage. Alongside their domestic campaign, their continued involvement in European competition adds further importance to squad management and performance levels during this period.
Expectations for the Season
Former executive Keith Wyness has offered his assessment of Arsenal’s situation, emphasising that success in even one competition would represent a strong outcome. As reported by Football Insider, he stated, “I think they’d be disappointed if they didn’t turn up for one game, and they didn’t really get it together. But City played very well. They have to accept that. They can’t win everything.
“There’s still three trophies that they’re going for, and I think that you know if they can win the league and do well in the Champions League, get to a final and hopefully win it. Anything like that, even one trophy, would be a great season for Arsenal, and as you just said they’re still in three.”
His comments reflect a balanced perspective, acknowledging both the disappointment of the cup final defeat and the significant opportunities that remain available to the club.
They need to win at least one trophy but at the same time you have to look at the quality of the football compared to where they were a couple of years ago.
Two seasons ago, from 1st January to the end of the season, Arsenal’s league form was W16 D1 L1 and the draw was away at Manchester City. The goal difference and other stats (such as shots on target for and against) for that period was mind boggling in a good sense. The quality of the football played was infinitely better than the current dire, grinding out of results, often hanging on to a one-goal lead against weak opposition.
That league title went to the final day of the season and Arsenal lost out to a Manchester City side that had an even longer relentless winning run. This season, and to an extent last season, there has not really been an outstanding team in the league so it has taken less to achieve more in terms of league position. This regression in style and quality of play has to be a concern, especially when you consider the money spent last summer.
There may be some mitigation in the fact that Arsenal have been top of the league for much of the season, and maybe struggling to cope with the pressure, whereas 2 years ago they were closely chasing Man City for the last few months, were out of the domestic cups early (therefore fewer games to play) and also had about 10 days in the Middle East to recuperate in January.
I think that at the beginning of the season the Premier League was the trophy we wanted.
The fact that we we’re in with a chance of four for so long lifted expectations, realistic or not. But if at the end of the season we win say the FA Cup, while that will be a trophy won, it will be disappointing from where we were.
In normal circumstances a trophy a season or every other is a good ratio to get into. But seeing what this season has promised for much of it, to fail to win one of the big ones would be a let down, however harsh that may sound.
The title would be a major step forward.
win the Prem and it’s been a great season