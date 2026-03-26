Would winning just one trophy still make this a fine campaign for Arsenal?

Arsenal’s ambition of securing a historic quadruple came to an end on Sunday after defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final. Despite this setback, the club remain in contention for three major honours and has placed itself under considerable pressure to avoid finishing the season without silverware.

The Gunners have progressed to the quarter-final stage of the UEFA Champions League and have been the dominant force in the Premier League for much of the campaign. They have established a nine-point lead over second-placed Manchester City, putting themselves in a strong position as the season approaches its conclusion.

Title Race and Remaining Opportunities

Many observers believe Arsenal are well placed to secure the league title, and it would come as a significant surprise if they failed to do so. However, previous experiences have shown that leads can be overturned, and with several matches still to be played, the outcome remains uncertain.

Arsenal must therefore maintain focus and consistency to ensure they capitalise on their advantage. Alongside their domestic campaign, their continued involvement in European competition adds further importance to squad management and performance levels during this period.

Expectations for the Season

Former executive Keith Wyness has offered his assessment of Arsenal’s situation, emphasising that success in even one competition would represent a strong outcome. As reported by Football Insider, he stated, “I think they’d be disappointed if they didn’t turn up for one game, and they didn’t really get it together. But City played very well. They have to accept that. They can’t win everything.

“There’s still three trophies that they’re going for, and I think that you know if they can win the league and do well in the Champions League, get to a final and hopefully win it. Anything like that, even one trophy, would be a great season for Arsenal, and as you just said they’re still in three.”

His comments reflect a balanced perspective, acknowledging both the disappointment of the cup final defeat and the significant opportunities that remain available to the club.