Would you agree that these damned international breaks have derailed Arsenal’s title chances?

These international breaks has been one of the reasons for our underwhelming season so far.
Most of the Arsenal fans this season have mostly steered clear of making excuses for our form this season. Our form before the international break was very poor and though there a lot of other factors beyond our control to blame for this, we shouldn’t be solely blaming them for our poor showings in the last few games.
We have ourselves to blame for not capitalizing on City’s recent slip up and staying within touching distance of Liverpool at the top. We are currently nine points adrift of the leaders and even though it’s still only November, it will be a difficult task to claw ourselves back into contention. With that said then I think we have a right of imagining how things could’ve been different if bad luck did not befall us at times this season, I’m talking about the suspensions and especially, the injuries!
The Gunners have been absolutely ravaged by injuries this season, losing key players like Saka, Ødegaard and Gabriel at times this season, in what eventually proved costly for us in some of those games in which we dropped points. The main culprit for these injuries are the international breaks that we’ve seen quite frequently this season. There has been a break in each of the last three months (including this one) and we’re just barely getting into the season fully. This is just an absurd level of fixture congestion with FIFA being mostly to blame as they have added more fixtures in search of more money in their pockets! They have completely forgotten about player welfare which has understandably led to players voicing out their concerns for their own safety.
It has affected Arsenal massively given how we lost most of our players to injury in these God forsaken international breaks. Ødegaard was a big miss, Saka was also a big miss when they were injured in these breaks along with countless other players like Calafiori who got injured while representing their countries. This has made a promising season for us at the start of the campaign now looking without much promise left in the title chase.
Regardless however, we can only keep supporting the Gunners as they go in search of their first League title in over 20 years.
We’ve not been the only ones to suffer with this but it has surely left us with a lot to rue.
Thoughts, gooners?
I guess it could also be viewed as another example of looking for something else to blame for Arsenal’s somewhat underwhelming overall performance.
It’s a risk that all clubs run when their players participate in any game, EPL, cups, European etc. of course – not just internationals. As the article mentions though, Arsenal hasn’t been the only club to suffer in this way, so I see it it’s one of those unwelcome things that has to be overcome, one way or another, during a season.
Bertie,
While it could be a factor, I to think it to simplistic. You could come up with all sorts of reasons as to why.
The two red cards, general bad performances, the weather, all kind of excuses can be made.
But we are where we are, and now after these International breaks are out of the way until next year thank goodness, lets see if Arsenal can put a run together and see where it takes them.
Hear, hear. As Raya implied recently, put all that behind us let’s get on with it.
(In any case, I think it’s down to there being an “r” in the months that Arsenal’s disappointing performances have occurred.)
Yes to an extent, but those are the risks players have to face when they are called up which is very important to a lot of players (to represent their country)
Not for me. International breaks are not exactly a new thing. If your team is full of international players then them getting injured on international duty is an old and well-known problem, and not something nobody at Arsenal would have thought of. I think the title challenge was mainly derailed by having no plan B for Martin Odegaard being injured. I guess once-upon-a-time there was hope Fabio Viera would do it but not any more. And with no proper No.9 it’s harder to by-pass the build-up play and grab a few quick ones when get you get the chance.
Arsenal chances haven’t really been derail, sure there has been a wobble but we are still in with a shout if you ask me, Maybe Arsenal still has a better odds than in the year the foxes won.
They are a combination of factors leading to our current situation, bad luck, red cards, injuries and Coote comments may not help but that is for another matter.
If we are genuinely looking for reasons why, not just excuses, then the injuries are a contributing factor. However, I would say the red cards had the biggest impact. Trossard’s injury is irritating but most on this platform wanted him dropped anyway. We can cry in our beer all we like, but for most part we have been lucky with injuries the last couple of seasons. Let’s get on with it because I do not have high hopes the cavalry is coming in January.