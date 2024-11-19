Would you agree that these damned international breaks have derailed Arsenal’s title chances?

These international breaks has been one of the reasons for our underwhelming season so far.

Most of the Arsenal fans this season have mostly steered clear of making excuses for our form this season. Our form before the international break was very poor and though there a lot of other factors beyond our control to blame for this, we shouldn’t be solely blaming them for our poor showings in the last few games.

We have ourselves to blame for not capitalizing on City’s recent slip up and staying within touching distance of Liverpool at the top. We are currently nine points adrift of the leaders and even though it’s still only November, it will be a difficult task to claw ourselves back into contention. With that said then I think we have a right of imagining how things could’ve been different if bad luck did not befall us at times this season, I’m talking about the suspensions and especially, the injuries!

The Gunners have been absolutely ravaged by injuries this season, losing key players like Saka, Ødegaard and Gabriel at times this season, in what eventually proved costly for us in some of those games in which we dropped points. The main culprit for these injuries are the international breaks that we’ve seen quite frequently this season. There has been a break in each of the last three months (including this one) and we’re just barely getting into the season fully. This is just an absurd level of fixture congestion with FIFA being mostly to blame as they have added more fixtures in search of more money in their pockets! They have completely forgotten about player welfare which has understandably led to players voicing out their concerns for their own safety.

It has affected Arsenal massively given how we lost most of our players to injury in these God forsaken international breaks. Ødegaard was a big miss, Saka was also a big miss when they were injured in these breaks along with countless other players like Calafiori who got injured while representing their countries. This has made a promising season for us at the start of the campaign now looking without much promise left in the title chase.

Regardless however, we can only keep supporting the Gunners as they go in search of their first League title in over 20 years.

We’ve not been the only ones to suffer with this but it has surely left us with a lot to rue.

Thoughts, gooners?

BENJAMIN KENNETH.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…