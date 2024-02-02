Would you be happy if Arsenal only get a point against Liverpool?

A must not lose game against Liverpool approaches
Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad will face one of their toughest tasks on the weekend as they get set to face off against top of the table Liverpool in what is a must not lose game for the Gunners. We have started this second half of the season off well and after what looked like a bleak end to the year, we look to have finally been able to turn our luck around, and our game against Liverpool will show us just how far we’ve come and can go.
Liverpool have had a great season so far, and with the news recently coming out the Jurgen Klopp will be leaving at the end of the season, it feels like every Liverpool player will not only be playing for themselves or for the title, but also for him and his last season on Merseyside, which makes it a tall task for Arsenal but not an impossible one.
We’ve already played Liverpool twice this season, and haven’t been able to walk way victorious on either occasion, drawing away at Anfield 1-1 in what was a match that we were somewhat lucky to score early and get going, as they pretty much dominated us for the rest of the game but with good defending we ended up holding them to a draw, and the 2-0 loss at The Emirates in the FA Cup that saw us get knocked out of the competition.
If Arsenal wants to be challenging for the title this season, were going to have to beat one of the sides were competing against in this half of the season and Liverpool would be the perfect side to win against that would get us back on track and fill the team with confidence going forward.
It’s a tall ask but ever since Arsenal came back from warm weather training they’ve looked a different side, linking up well together and sharing around the goals. Players are stepping up as leaders and look like they feel like they could easily run away with this if they push and work hard for the rest of the season.
Obviously, a win is what everyone wants and fans will be praying for, but as long as we don’t walk away defeated, I think we can walk away with our head held high but a win could do our team so much good going forward and could be the catalyst for us winning the league.
It’s going to be a hard game but hopefully our lads are up for it because they have the chance to do something special and start a domino effect that will hopefully carry until the end of the season.
What’s your thoughts Gooners?
Daisy Mae
Considering we lost to them at home in FA cup game, We should make efforts and win on Sunday. But if we can’t, then don’t lose.
The only downside is if we get a draw Aston villa could catch up with us if they win.
Arteta Is my main concern
Failing to get a result against pool, then we are out of the title picture, there is no way back as we will need to be almost perfect to stand any slight chance
A lose then we are starting to look over our shoulders fighting with spurs and villa for the top 4 spot, as they are breathing down our neck… it’s so annoying that just slightly over a month ago we were top of the league yet we could be in for a top 4 fight
My concern is our finishing more than anything. We create plenty thanks to MA tactics, but our finishing (along with the injuries) is the main reason we’ve dropped off a little.
We created 4 clear cut chances to Liverpool’s 1 when we lost to them recently, which tells you everything you need to know.
We’ll definitely create plenty against them, but can we finish?
I see us winning easily, as long as we take our chances (Unlike in the FA Cup match) and be disciplined defensively.
I also see Brentford beating or drawing with Man City on Monday.
My dream team
Raya
White Saliba Gabby Zinny
Partey ( If fully fit )
Ode Rice
Saka Gabby Martinelli ( Trossard)
3-1 to the Arsenal
Last season a draw against Liverpopl at Anfield was the begining of our downward slope, another draw won’t help. The players can take encouragement from our 3:2 win over them at the Emirate last season. This game is winnable for Arsenal if our forward players can be clinical because Arsenal always create chances.
If we don’t take our chances like the FA match then, I fear for the worst because Liverpool have dangerous frontline. But I am optimistic Arsenal will win.
In terms of just looking at the game only, yes……in terms of the bigger picture no!