Would you be happy if Arsenal only get a point against Liverpool?

A must not lose game against Liverpool approaches

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad will face one of their toughest tasks on the weekend as they get set to face off against top of the table Liverpool in what is a must not lose game for the Gunners. We have started this second half of the season off well and after what looked like a bleak end to the year, we look to have finally been able to turn our luck around, and our game against Liverpool will show us just how far we’ve come and can go.

Liverpool have had a great season so far, and with the news recently coming out the Jurgen Klopp will be leaving at the end of the season, it feels like every Liverpool player will not only be playing for themselves or for the title, but also for him and his last season on Merseyside, which makes it a tall task for Arsenal but not an impossible one.

We’ve already played Liverpool twice this season, and haven’t been able to walk way victorious on either occasion, drawing away at Anfield 1-1 in what was a match that we were somewhat lucky to score early and get going, as they pretty much dominated us for the rest of the game but with good defending we ended up holding them to a draw, and the 2-0 loss at The Emirates in the FA Cup that saw us get knocked out of the competition.

If Arsenal wants to be challenging for the title this season, were going to have to beat one of the sides were competing against in this half of the season and Liverpool would be the perfect side to win against that would get us back on track and fill the team with confidence going forward.

It’s a tall ask but ever since Arsenal came back from warm weather training they’ve looked a different side, linking up well together and sharing around the goals. Players are stepping up as leaders and look like they feel like they could easily run away with this if they push and work hard for the rest of the season.

Obviously, a win is what everyone wants and fans will be praying for, but as long as we don’t walk away defeated, I think we can walk away with our head held high but a win could do our team so much good going forward and could be the catalyst for us winning the league.

It’s going to be a hard game but hopefully our lads are up for it because they have the chance to do something special and start a domino effect that will hopefully carry until the end of the season.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

