Would you be happy to see Cedric Soares leave Arsenal this summer?

Arsenal man wanted by Turkish club

Several reports have emerged from Turkey stating that Fenerbahçe are interested in Arsenal’s Cedric Soares.

The newly appointed manager Vitor Pereira wants to strengthen the team at his disposal before heading into the new season.

And it has been reported that he sees his countryman Cedric as the perfect player at the right-back slot and is “determined” to make a move this summer.

However, due to the financial impact of the pandemic on the club’s finances, The Yellow Canaries will try to negotiate a loan deal with an option to buy outright next summer.

Right-back is one of the positions where even though Arsenal are well-stocked, they will be open to adding another one, if they are successful in moving out some.

As of now, the Gunners will start the new season with four right-backs in Hector Bellerin, Calum Chambers, Cedric Soares and Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

Bellerin and Maitland-Niles look likely to leave the club with several clubs across Europe interested in acquiring the services of the duo.

Even though Chambers and Cedric have impressed when handed the opportunities, the club will seek a fresher body on that side of the pitch. Barcelona’s Sergiño Dest and Norwich City’s Max Aarons are the two names which have been heavily floated around.

If the North London outfit are able to find suitors for Bellerin, Maitland-Niles and Cedric, then their pursuits of a new right-back might be accelerated ahead of the new season.

Vitor Perreira is a big admirer of Cedric, who won the European Championships with Portugal in 2016. The reports have stated that Perreira, who has also coached Porto and Olympiacos, sees his countryman as the perfect man for his playing style.

The former Southampton man is also believed to be “warmly looking at separation” due to the uncertainty regarding his minutes on the pitch.

Arsenal fans would welcome the news as majority have been unimpressed with his performances. Despite being a decent player, the club’s faithful would like to see a similar unstoppable force like Kieran Tierney on the right side of the pitch.

Yash Bisht