Would you have booed Arsenal at the Emirates after Burnley defeat?

There are only 2000 Arsenal fans allowed into the Emirates at the moment, and the lucky (?) ones that got selected by the ballot were treated to pouring rain the whole way through the game, and yet another abysmal performance from Mikel Arteta’s underperforming side against Burnley last night.

Their misery was made even worse when Granit Xhaka got sent off, and then they finally saw a goal from Aubameyang, but unfortunately it was at the wrong end of the pitch!

One Arsenal player, Kieran Tierney, clearly thinks the fans were entitled to show their displeasure: “[The boos] was deserved,” the ex-Celtic man told Sky Sports (transcribed by the BBC) after the match.

“They are coming out here and supporting us.”

Tierney also refused to say that Xhaka’s red card was the reason for Arsenal losing, as obviously we had not scored a goal before that anyway. In fact, the Gunners have now gone 12 and a half hours without scoring a goal from open play (except in our own net!) so why would you believe they would score in the last half hour?

“It is hard to say the red card cost us the game. It was always going to be a lot tougher,” Tierney continued.

But the youngster definitely does not blame Arteta for the rut we are in, and thinks that the players must take more responsibility: “We are not showing the manager what we can do and how much we believe in him.

“Every game there are signs we are doing a bit better but it is still not good enough. At half time we need to be going in in the lead but we are not doing that.

“Hard work is the only thing [that can fix this], nothing else for it. There are no excuses. There is nothing I can say that will make people believe a positive thing is going to come out of this.

“We are lucky we have a great manager. We just need to show better on the pitch.”

So Kieran obviously still has faith in the guvnor, but he also thinks the players deserved to have been booed. Would you have booed the Arsenal team after that performance?