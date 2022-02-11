Would you offer Arteta a new contract? Or find a better replacement?

Has Arteta done the same job that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did for Manchester United? Should he quit while he’s ahead?

Ole and Arteta have been compared multiple in the past few seasons for a variety of reasons, they are both in the early stages of their managerial career, both clubs are at similar rebuilding stages and both managers spent a hell of a lot of money.

After 127 matches in charge of Man United, Ole was sacked in November after an awful 4-1 display against Watford and having lost seven out of the last 13 games for the Red Devils.

He had just signed a new three-year deal in July after finishing second in the table last season, which was a huge success as when he took over when united they were not even in the Champions League places.

However, this season has been a nightmare for the club, drawing and losing seven games and the dressing room is a mess even with a serial winner like Ronaldo in their ranks.

I feel like Arteta has done a similar job to Ole, and perhaps we should look ahead to avoid making similar mistakes, maybe offering a big bumper contract this summer is not the best idea.

Don’t get me wrong, I think he has done a great job since taking over at Arsenal, the squad is young, a lot of deadwood has been shipped out of the club and we are challenging for European spots.

The league position last year was the worst in 30 years and if we cannot finish in the top four by the end of this season, then I believe we need a better manager to elevate us to the next level.

We need to consider that if we are still a top English club, have we dropped our standards and expectations without realising? Would the Arteta last a season in the early 2000s Arsenal standards?

There is a common shared goal of top four but I am quite surprised at the positivity around Arteta considering we have no European football and have crashed out of all competitions.

No silverware in the near future.

It is vital that Arsenal are in the champions league spots, we have a rich history but have come short in European trophies so need to be actively competing and qualifying year after year.

Arteta may yet become a brilliant manager, at 39 he does have a lot to learn still and a lot of time ahead of him, but someone with experience and a proven record may be a better fit.

Has he gone as far as he can go with this current Arsenal team?

If so, he has left the squad in a perfect place for a new manager to take over and should be proud of his success with the team so far.

I do believe that there is a shortage of great manager options currently available, Conte going to Spurs was a big blow.

So, who would be a good replacement option?

Erik Ten Hag could be a great fit for Arsenal and a current favourite for the Manchester United job, but I believe that Pochettino will get the job and this would free up the Ajax manager.

If you were the Arsenal board, what would you do?

Offer Arteta a new contract or look for a better replacement that can bridge the gap towards the top four?

Until next time Gooners,

Benedict

