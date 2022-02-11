Would you offer Arteta a new contract? Or find a better replacement?

Has Arteta done the same job that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did for Manchester United? Should he quit while he’s ahead?
Ole and Arteta have been compared multiple in the past few seasons for a variety of reasons, they are both in the early stages of their managerial career, both clubs are at similar rebuilding stages and both managers spent a hell of a lot of money.
After 127 matches in charge of Man United, Ole was sacked in November after an awful 4-1 display against Watford and having lost seven out of the last 13 games for the Red Devils.
He had just signed a new three-year deal in July after finishing second in the table last season, which was a huge success as when he took over when united they were not even in the Champions League places.
However, this season has been a nightmare for the club, drawing and losing seven games and the dressing room is a mess even with a serial winner like Ronaldo in their ranks.
I feel like Arteta has done a similar job to Ole, and perhaps we should look ahead to avoid making similar mistakes, maybe offering a big bumper contract this summer is not the best idea.
Don’t get me wrong, I think he has done a great job since taking over at Arsenal, the squad is young, a lot of deadwood has been shipped out of the club and we are challenging for European spots.
The league position last year was the worst in 30 years and if we cannot finish in the top four by the end of this season, then I believe we need a better manager to elevate us to the next level.
We need to consider that if we are still a top English club, have we dropped our standards and expectations without realising? Would the Arteta last a season in the early 2000s Arsenal standards?
There is a common shared goal of top four but I am quite surprised at the positivity around Arteta considering we have no European football and have crashed out of all competitions.
No silverware in the near future.
It is vital that Arsenal are in the champions league spots, we have a rich history but have come short in European trophies so need to be actively competing and qualifying year after year.
Arteta may yet become a brilliant manager, at 39 he does have a lot to learn still and a lot of time ahead of him, but someone with experience and a proven record may be a better fit.
Has he gone as far as he can go with this current Arsenal team?
If so, he has left the squad in a perfect place for a new manager to take over and should be proud of his success with the team so far.
I do believe that there is a shortage of great manager options currently available, Conte going to Spurs was a big blow.
So, who would be a good replacement option?
Erik Ten Hag could be a great fit for Arsenal and a current favourite for the Manchester United job, but I believe that Pochettino will get the job and this would free up the Ajax manager.
If you were the Arsenal board, what would you do?
Offer Arteta a new contract or look for a better replacement that can bridge the gap towards the top four?
Until next time Gooners,
Benedict
Mikel Arteta discusses the win and red cards
Let’s see until the end of the season.
I think he is often getting tactics wrong and doesn’t seem to have a plan B but our good squad is still pulling decent wins.
I think a better manager would be able to secure 3rd or 4th spot in the upcoming years with this squad but he’s not doing terribly at the moment.
Considering his inexperience I think wins are important than the manner we get them. The competitors for 4th have never been this weaker. If we don’t get it this season I don’t see us getting it ever again under Arteta if he ends up staying.
Man Utd and Spurs are going to be way stronger next season. Even if we outspend them they still have (or going to have) way way better and experienced managers.
He has my full support for 4th place until the end of the season.
I agree, and we’ll likely be in Europe and cup competitions longer next year so that’s a lot of extra games next season.
That’s why I was hoping we could have made at least 1 half decent signing to help with the top 4 push.
The other concern is some top players leaving if we don’t get UCL, I’m sure many clubs are already eyeing some players and I wouldn’t blame them for leaving for bigger/better clubs.
He needs a two year contract extension immediately for him to see the fruits of his hard work and vision. The manner in which he stamped his authority over Ozil and PEA proves that he has the mindset of an elite manager. By coaching ESR, Mart., Saka proves that he can deal with youngsters who have the right attitude. By not giving in to demands like re-signing Jack or hiring Isaak proves that he is willing to take risks for the betterment of the club. When he has all these attributes of a great manager, should we look further?
There was chaos out here when we drew Burnley, what about United? With their star studded line up they too drew to Burnley. Conte lost to Ralph, ups and downs are anticipated in the league, so let us not make a mountain from a molehill. We all need to support the manager and cheer for the team.
Couldn’t agree with you more. The club should give him a 2 year extension and back him in the summer transfer window.
Btw, were you on the now defunct H site ?
If we finish sixth, he deserves a new contract. Otherwise, Kroenke will have plenty of decorated managers available before the next season starts
Unlike Tuchel and Conte, Arteta hasn’t got a great CF yet. Tuchel has Havertz/ Lukaku and Conte has Kane, whereas Arteta inherits Aubameyang/ Lacazette
Auba and laca are bad options?? Im sure many managers would love that duo, tuchel and conte included
Defenitely new contract. At least two more years.
Ramsdale Tomi Gabriel White Tierney Partey Saka are top 4 players. Odegaard ESR Martinelli are close to top 4. Xhaka was a top 4 player and will leave in the summer.
72m Pepe should be a top 4 player. Lokonga and Tavares are not proven. Leno Cedric Holding Elneny Nketiah are leaving while Lacazette is a shadow and is also leaving.
So Arteta has done well this term to have us in 5th place right now with a 10 man squad with no striker. But best wait till the end of May.
Top 4 and give him a 2 year extension. Top 6 give him an 18 month contract from August. 7th and below. Let the gaffer go.
Artetas job is to get this club back in the top 4 and challenge the top teams. When he does that we can ask that question. He has had a massive investment in this team, he has been there coming up to 2 and a half years, fiinish top 4 and keep, dont and bin. We haven’t made the progress this group deserves, we should be better that the sum of the parts. No excuses!!!!!!
I could not agree more. There is no room for discussion on this if we are to be honest. If he does his job as expected then he earns a new contract if he doesn’t he has to go. And we are all for him to be successful at Arsenal but he has to do the job himself.
Correct!!!!
I put the club before players and managers. Pleased to see many shipped out that were not productive.
The same standard should apply to the manager. Over 2 years in charge, if we can’t get European football with players he hand-picked, he gets sacked, no more excuses.
Whether he gets more time in charge depends on our finish.
Next year should have stated goal of top 4, we have the talent, Kronke has opened his wallet for Arteta, drop the excuses and reinstate standards.
Players have standards to adhere to under Arteta, so should the manager. Be accountable like Wenger and Emery were.
